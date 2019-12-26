Varun Dhawan praises Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

On this season of Bigg Boss 13, this time if somebody is essentially the most talked about particular person, then he’s Siddharth Shukla. Siddharth Shukla is the ‘angry youngman’ of the home this time and all the pieces from his anger to the controversy with him and Rashami Desai has created numerous uproar. Siddharth Shukla’s sizzling tone is preserving the mercury excessive for the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. So on the identical time, the battle between him and Asim Riaz can be the hight level and low level of this season. Nevertheless, within the preliminary days, Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla grew to become shut mates of one another. However now the friendship between the 2 has taken the type of enmity. That’s the reason the day-to-day fights between the 2 have additionally created curiosity among the many viewers. However in the meantime, a Bollywood star has given a press release on Siddharth Shukla’s sizzling tone.

Each of those contestants have additionally labored with this Bollywood star. Each of them have been with this Bollywood star of Bollywood debut. Sure, you’ve appropriately recognized, we’re speaking about Varun Dhawan. Lately, the ‘Street Dancer 3D’ star was requested in regards to the glimpses of actor Siddharth Shukla’s offended temperament on the set of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and stated that nothing of the kind occurred. Not solely this, the actor additionally praised Aseem Riyaz whereas speaking additional after this. Aseem Riaz labored with Varun Dhawan within the movie Primary Tera Hero. He stated that the format of this TV realty present is sort of completely different. In such a state of affairs, the habits of individuals turns into fairly completely different but it surely shouldn’t be taken critically.

The ‘Kalank’ star stated that by the way in which, each of them have met actors and each are very hearty and good individuals in private life. After this he gave one of the best needs to each of them to develop into winners. However when the actor was requested who’s his favourite contestant of Bigg Boss 13, he took the identify of ‘Salman Khan’ whereas talking to Tapak.