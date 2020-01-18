January 18, 2020 | 6:02pm

Pope Francis embraces Cardinal Timothy Dolan throughout vespers at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York in 2015. Pool/Sipa USA

The Vatican has ordered Timothy Cardinal Dolan to probe allegations that Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio sexually abused an altar boy at a New Jersey church within the 1970s, The Submit has realized.

On Jan. 7, “the Cardinal received instruction from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith that he is to begin an investigation. As is our practice, the Cardinal will rely on outside professional forensic investigators to assist him in this matter,” stated New York Archdiocese spokesman Joseph Zwilling.

“Cardinal Dolan earlier notified the Holy See of the allegation that was raised regarding Bishop DiMarzio from his time as a priest within the Archdiocese of Newark,” the spokesman stated in a press release.

Allegations in opposition to DiMarzio have been launched in November, when Mark Matzek, now 56, publicly accused the 75-year-old bishop of molesting him whereas he was an 11-year-old altar boy and scholar at St. Nicholas Church and College in Jersey Metropolis.

Matzek’s lawyer Mitchell Garabedian — who’s depicted within the “Spotlight” movie about intercourse abuse by monks in Boston — notified church officers in New Jersey that he was getting ready a lawsuit in opposition to DiMarzio, in keeping with a letter obtained by The Related Press, which first reported the accusation.

DiMarzio has firmly denied the declare.

“In my nearly 50-year ministry as a priest, I have never engaged in unlawful or inappropriate behavior and I categorically deny this allegation,” DiMarzio beforehand stated in a press release. “I am confident I will be fully vindicated.”

Garabedian on Friday urged investigators to conduct the investigation in “a thorough, fair and impartial manner.”

Bishop DiMarzio

Dolan, who typically works intently with DiMarzio, was tapped to guide the investigation in his capability as Archbishop, which oversees New York’s eight dioceses.

The physique who ordered the probe, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Religion, is the Vatican’s doctrinal watchdog arm charged with dealing with intercourse abuse instances.

DiMarzio, appointed by Pope John Paul II to guide the Brooklyn Diocese in 2003, has led sexual misconduct investigations much like the one he’s embroiled in.

Two weeks earlier than Matzek’s allegations emerged, DiMarzio concluded an investigation of the Buffalo diocese’s dealing with of a sexual misconduct probe. Garabedian known as the Buffalo probe “tainted” in gentle of Matzek’s claims.

In February final 12 months, the diocese DiMarzio leads introduced it had recognized greater than 100 monks who sexually abused kids. DiMarzio sympathized with these victims in a press release on the time: “We know this list will generate many emotions for victims who have suffered terribly. For their suffering, I am truly sorry.”

The Brooklyn Diocese pointed to DiMarzio’s work on sexual abuse claims in a press release concerning the investigation.

“Bishop DiMarzio is recognized as a leader in the fight against sexual abuse in the Catholic Church,” the diocese stated in a press release. “Bishop DiMarzio looks forward to the investigation of the allegation made against him and having his good name cleared and restored.”