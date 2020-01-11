Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End ‘is evacuated moments before show is due to start’

Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West Finish has reportedly been evacuated moments earlier than a present was scheduled to start out after a suspicious bundle was discovered.
Police have shut down a part of The Strand within the Metropolis of Westminster.
A police spokesperson confirmed to MailOnline suspicious bundle was discovered on the website.
Extra follows.
