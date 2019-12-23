Vaughan company fined $85Gs in mechanic’s death

A Vaughan firm that repairs heavy-duty automobiles and gear has been fined $85,000 for the loss of life of a mechanic.

Ruggieri Brothers pleaded responsible underneath provincial well being and security legal guidelines.

The employee was killed in Might of 2018 whereas putting in a substitute air spring on a dump truck.

The Ministry of Labour says the employee over-inflated an air bag with compressed air and the plastic base exploded.

The person was killed by the shrapnel.

Proof indicated that Ruggieri Brothers failed to make sure he was a licensed mechanic or registered apprentice.