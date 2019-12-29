Vaughan Oliver, Graphic Designer For 4AD, Dead At 62

British artist Vaughan Oliver has died at 62. The celebrated graphic designer was finest identified within the music world for his work with 4AD. Over time, particularly within the '80 s and' 90 s, he designed album covers for a lot of artists on the label's roster.

Oliver graduated from Newcastle-upon-Tyne Polytechnic and moved to London the place he began the design studio 23 Envelope with photographer and filmmaker Nigel Grierson. Collectively they’d form 4AD’s distinct aesthetic. He was the label's first worker, employed by founder Ivo Watts-Russell, and his first design for them was for the Fashionable English single “Gathering Dust” in 1980.

He would go on to design album covers for Cocteau Twins, the Breeders, Lush, Lifeless Can Dance, Mojave three, Throwing Muses, and lots of extra. He was the Pixies' creative director, and designed the long-lasting covers for Surfer Rosa and Doolittle , in addition to all their different albums. He was additionally behind the covers for TV On The Radio's Return To Cookie Mountain , Bush's Razorblade Suitcase , the Mountain Goats' Tallahassee , David Lynch's Loopy Clown Time , and lots of extra.

“We are incredibly sad to learn of the passing of Vaughan Oliver; there was no-one else like him, “4AD stated in an announcement. “Without Vaughan, 4AD would not be 4AD and it's no understatement to say that his style also helped to shape graphic design in the late – 20 th century. “

An archive of his work was printed final yr.

4AD founder Ivo Watts-Russell shared an announcement on his passing:

Vaughan Oliver taught me to understand high quality. He taught me how to take a look at the bodily world. He was a pressure of nature and I'm having such a tough time processing this. I do not know the right way to outline in just a few phrases the big impression he had on my life. Two Virgos with a bent towards being controlling we someway managed to go with and bolster one another in our mission to transcend mediocrity. The breadth and scale of labor is incomparable, constantly fanned by the inspiration a brand new collaboration would convey. I’m conscious that we every thought of the opposite a little bit of an enigma, a contradiction to our personal personalities, and I additionally know that our mutual respect for one another remained intact. We had drifted aside having much less frequent contact because the years handed and I moved to the States. This final yr, conscious of an unrelated however severe sickness gave me trigger to bully my method again into his life a bit. I used to be scared for him then so discovered myself taking part in additional real, heartfelt, dialog than we'd been used to working aspect by aspect for years. So some issues had been stated .. phrases of affection, admiration and everlasting gratitude .. which may simply have been left unstated. For this I'm grateful. However I'm so offended that, having made a full restoration, he was nonetheless taken. And, in fact, I need to have only one extra dialog. It’s uncommon to consider somebody in a single's life and know that with absolute certainty that the course of each our lives had been irrevocably modified for the higher consequently. The outcomes, the fruit, is obtainable for all to see .. in photos a minimum of. Vaughan William Oliver, fairly merely .. thanks for the sweetness, the friendship, the work and the insanity.

Different artists have additionally shared tributes:

In Memoriam, our good friend Vaughan Oliver, 12 Sept, 1957 – 29 Dec, 2019. “Man's testicle alone (pushed through a piece of card to ensure it's loneliness).” You’ll be missed. @ 4AD_Official @beggarsgroup #vaughanoliver pic.twitter.com/7mGoHJPnPo – theBreeders (@thebreeders) December 29, 2019

Vaughan Oliver RIP pic.twitter.com/EWs62C74 P6 – PIXIES (@PIXIES) December 29, 2019

Once we signed to 4AD we had been within the place that we had been to work with some of the revered and gifted sleeve designers of the 20 th century. Convey it on, I stated. We'll do the music and he can do the sleeves. Yeah, like I’m going to have an issue with that AT ALL. 2/2 – Emma Anderson 🇪🇺 (@evjanderson) December 29, 2019

I don’t prefer to make use of the phrase ‘genius’ because it’s overused however on this case it’s apt. And you already know know what? Anybody who disagrees with that may principally fuck off.

RIP Vaughan. four/four – Emma Anderson 🇪🇺 (@evjanderson) December 29, 2019