Vegan activist REUNITED with her pig for Christmas and feeds it an entire tin of ginger biscuits

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:09 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 05:41 EST, 23 December 2019

A vegan activist has been reunited along with her pet pig Jixy Pixy simply in time for Christmas after the RSPCA lifted a ban on her seeing him after she stored the animal in her tiny two-bed-flat.

Alicia Day celebrated the return of the porker by feeding it a whole tin of ginger biscuits and has mentioned a weight has been ‘lifted from her coronary heart’.

The 31-year-old, who lives in west London, had rescued the pig nearly two months in the past however needed to give it up simply days after.

However the charity is now feeling festive and has given Alicia an early Christmas current by permitting her to spend time with the hog.

Jixy Pixy is seen above tucking into an enormous field of ginger biscuits which Alicia Day bought him for Christmas

Alicia (left) now says a ‘weight has been lifted’ after the RSPCA allowed her to see the pig, she is pictured proper with Jixy Pixywhen she first adopted him

She mentioned: ‘It’s a weight lifted from my coronary heart. I spent an hour and a half with him and he appreciated having his stomach rubbed.

‘I introduced him 10 Christmas presents however he was too busy consuming the grass to even recognise me.

‘He was so grasping and ate the tin of ginger biscuits I gave him without delay.’

The New Yorker noticed an advert for the pig and paid £30 for him, fearing he would find yourself being eaten.

Alicia mentioned she had bought the pig Christmas presents however that he had been ‘too busy’ to recognise her

The animal was marketed by a farm in Exeter, Devon, which Alicia visited earlier than taking him again to her tiny pad in Southall, west London, in a £400 taxi.

She spent 4 days bathing along with her beloved pet pig and even took him to Wagamama earlier than her horrified landlord booted her out on November four.

Animal rights teams blasted Alicia’s ‘surprising lack of judgement’, saying conserving a pig in unsuitable circumstances was merciless.

On Friday morning Alicia was invited to a pet boarding firm in Faversham, Kent, which is taking care of the pig till it’s rehomed.

The animal lover even gifted the pig with a festive collar (pictured carrying the collar above)

Alicia mentioned spending weeks with out seeing ‘her child’ had left her devastated.

She added: ‘I’m not ashamed to say I cried a number of instances a day.

‘This go to has now put me relaxed that he’s not lonely.

‘He would not appear bothered about me which sucks however on the similar time I’m glad he isn’t unhappy or lonely.

‘The final time I noticed him he was screaming and making an attempt to get away from the RSPCA van.’

Alicia mentioned rescuing Jixy Pixy from slaughter has ‘propelled her into vegan activism’ and mentioned many individuals have ditched meat after studying her story.

She added: ‘The principle argument in opposition to vegetarianism and veganism is the meals chain and I completely agree.’