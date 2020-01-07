Vegan ate chicken by accident after KFC gave her wrong burger when she ordered meat-free one

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Printed: 09:49 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:52 EST, 7 January 2020

Nic Kent (pictured), 27, has been vegan for 5 years and was eager to check out the rooster store’s new meat-free burger together with her sister, who can also be vegan

A vegan was left feeling ‘sick and heartbroken’ after she by chance ate rooster when KFC bought her plant-based burger order incorrect.

The pair ordered their burgers from the Clifton retailer in Nottingham and took them dwelling to eat.

However after Ms Kent’s sister, who has requested to not be named, took a chunk of hers – she realised employees had bought her order incorrect and she or he had simply eaten rooster.

She can also be lactose illiberal, which meant she felt sick after by chance consuming cheese as nicely.

Ms Kent stated: ‘I felt sick. I used to be heartbroken. It has been a very long time since I first turned a vegan. I went to brush my tooth after.’

She defined that the field was labelled a ‘zero rooster’ burger which states on the facet: ‘Finger lickin’ vegan. Till you add non-vegan stuff, clearly.’

She stated she had taken a chunk with out pondering, placing her belief in KFC to place the right burger within the field.

She added: ‘You realize if you find yourself so hungry and you don’t chew? I waited a very long time for it so I used to be hungry and I simply wished to get pleasure from it. Fortunately it was not a giant chunk.

‘I have been vegan for 5 years so I identified rattling nicely that was not any plant-based stuff. I might really feel all of the pores and skin happening my throat.

‘My sister picked up the burger and checked for me. I ought to have checked however actually I mustn’t have needed to.

‘I am not a militant vegan however I used to be so grateful that KFC was making an attempt to do one thing, a spot that me and my household might go.

‘I simply really feel dissatisfied. KFC don’t care about vegans or about animal welfare, it is nearly cash.’

The opposite order from the restaurant in Clifton Lane was right.

Ms Kent, a private assistant and decorator, added: ‘I’ve not had cheese in a very long time so it did make me very sick.

‘Lactose intolerance must be taken critically. It isn’t begin to Veganuary.

‘I phoned them again up and we spoke to the supervisor and [my sister] even went again and so they supplied us a free meal.

‘However I don’t belief them anymore. Simply be cautious and simply verify.’

The KFC unique recipe Quorn burger launched on January 2 this 12 months.

A KFC spokesperson added: ‘We’re actually sorry for what occurred with Nic’s order – we bought it incorrect on this event.

‘We supplied a full refund immediately and a alternative Vegan Burger, however we realise it is tremendous vital we do not slip up – significantly relating to allergens.

‘We have adopted up with our groups to remind them of the significance of getting the correct order to the correct buyer – and we’ll hold doing every little thing we are able to to forestall this occurring once more.’