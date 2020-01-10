Vegan left ‘fuming’ after being served ‘dead pig flesh’ on Papa John’s plant-based pizza order

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

A vegan was left ‘fuming’ after he was served ‘lifeless pig flesh’ and cheese on plant-based pizzas he ordered from Papa John’s.

Matt Carter, 21, from Aberdeen, ordered Jackfruit Pepperoni, a twist on the traditional pepperoni pizza, and The Vegan Works pizza, which Papa John’s describe as ‘an actual meat-free delight.’

Regardless of this, Matt and his girlfriend Carla have been served actual cheese on one of many pizzas, whereas the opposite was affected by actual pepperoni and ham, based on The Day by day File.

CNC machinist Matt took to Fb to vent his fury within the Vegan Grocery store Finds UK group, saying: ‘Tried Papa John’s, they put actual cheese on one among my pizzas, then I discovered lifeless pig flesh all around the different.

He claimed that the department within the metropolis within the north east of Scotland then refused his request to ship somebody to switch the failed order, asking him to return to the shop as a result of they ‘did not imagine’ him.

‘Their excuse after they noticed them was that they’ve “never made a vegan pizza before”,’ he mentioned.

‘I used to be fuming to say the least,’ he added.

A spokesperson for the favored pizza chain mentioned that they’re conscious of the incident and are working with the actual retailer to ‘right the scenario’ – the Holburn St department is pictured

However the saga did not finish there, with the department apparently changing the meaty order with one other incorrect dish.

‘I could not imagine that they received it mistaken greater than as soon as’, Matt mentioned.

‘They’ve had vegan cheese and the vegan scorching canine pizza in inventory for months so there is not any excuses for that.

‘We have been provided one other portion of Marmite scrolls to win us again, however we had already determined that we would not be going again to Papa John’s once more.’

A spokesperson for the favored pizza chain informed the publication that they’re conscious of the incident and are working with that exact retailer to ‘right the scenario’.

Papa John’s not too long ago prolonged its meat-free vary by including 4 new vegan pizzas.

The chain can be catering for these on a gluten-free weight loss program, by launching a butternut squash based mostly pizza, out there throughout the UK.