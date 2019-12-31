Veleno bounces back from suspension to power Canada to top spot in pool

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Joe Veleno hated sitting out a world junior recreation for a criminal offense he felt he didn’t commit.

So he took it out on the Czechs.

The Canadian centre returned from his controversial head-butt suspension towards Russia to ignite his staff’s record-tying four-goal, first-period power-play blitz in a 7-2 pasting of the match hosts earlier than eight,693 Tuesday at Ostravar Enviornment.

His three-point effort and the Canadians’ 5 markers with the person benefit propelled them to high spot of their “Group of Death” pool and a quarterfinal date with Slovakia Thursday at 9 a.m. (ET) in Ostrava.

“I was a little frustrated,” the 19-year-old Crimson Wings first-rounder stated. “I didn’t assume it was suspension-worthy. There have been different performs that have been extra of an intent to harm guys. I’ve moved previous it but it surely’s nonetheless in again of my thoughts if issues might’ve gone in another way in that Germany recreation and we’d’ve misplaced.

“I didn’t really feel there was any intent to harm the man or strike. The man was laughing in my face, too. Late within the recreation, the Russian participant cross-checked Ty Smith behind the pinnacle and acquired a two and 10 and never even a take a look at that. There was a spear on Byram (towards the Czechs). I hope they take a look at that.”

Veleno buried his first aim in eight profession match video games 5 minutes into the competition. That opened the floodgates for a Canadian staff that overcame the lack of star ahead Alexis Lafreniere, a global incident over a helmet, some goaltending shuffling, the Veleno suspension and a worst-ever loss to rival Russia to place themselves on a greater path to taking part in for a medal.

“We want to keep a lot of distractions away,” Veleno stated. “We don’t need to be on social media an excessive amount of. We all know folks say good things and there’s time we’ll have dangerous stuff stated about us. We need to keep contained in the 4 partitions and be a staff.

“Clearly, it was somewhat chaotic within the room and a foul day for us (towards Russia Saturday). There was nonetheless a protracted journey forward of us. We stayed calm, affected person and ended up successful our group.”

Captain Barrett Hayton, the Arizona Coyotes rookie centre, and Dylan Cozens every racked up 4 factors. Hayton had his personal cross to bear after forgetting to take his helmet off for the Russian nationwide anthem.

“We forget they’re just kids,” Canadian coach Dale Hunter stated. “Everyone makes errors. Take your punishment and transfer on and reply.

“I do know that personally,” he added with amusing.

Canada went 5-for-9 on the ability play and leads the match with 9 objectives. They’ve been compelled to juggle their five-man models and have discovered some trusty gunners in Hayton, Nolan Foote and Connor McMichael.

“There’s so much character on this team,” Foote stated. “We bounced again from that powerful loss to Russia with two wins and seal first place. Having Alexis injured proper now, guys step up.

“We’re assured in our group.”

Hayton’s tally, Canada’s third, got here on a delayed penalty after a prolonged video evaluation to find out if he squeezed it over the aim line.

He struck 20 seconds after Czech ahead Otakar Sik’s main for spearing Canadian defenceman Bowen Byram within the groin.

Connor McMichael added the fourth on that very same five-minute benefit. He beat beginning goaltender Lukas Parik, who suffered an harm attempting to cease it and needed to be helped off the ice.

He had taken over the crease function from No. 1 possibility Lukas Dostal, who was damage within the Czechs’ second recreation. Nick Malik, the 17-year-old son of former NHLer Marek Malik, was the final man standing.

At that time, the Czechs’ record of strolling wounded has descended into the realms of the tragi-comical. They have been already lacking a line’s value of high quality forwards in Jan Jenik, Jakub Lauko and Jan Sir.

Earlier within the day, they added to their roster 5-foot-7, 174-pound ahead Vojtech Strondala, who performs for HC Stadion Litomerice from the Czech second league.

Extremely, he supplied the house facet’s first aim on the ability play towards Canadian goaltender Joel Hofer. Czech captain Libor Zabransky, a defenceman who has performed with three Western league groups (Kelowna, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw), buried his fourth marker in 4 video games simply 14 seconds later to chop the lead in half.

“Those four power-play goals in the first (by Canada), that was the game,” Zabransky stated.

Ten seconds after that, Canada ahead Liam Foudy pounced on a puck that squirted off the boards and previous Malik to revive a three-goal margin and subdue the group.

Czech coach Vaclav Varada determined to problem the aim and misplaced, incomes his staff a bench minor.

Dylan Cozens made them pay by tipping residence a Calen Addison level shot 56 seconds after the Foudy marker, capping a wild run of three objectives in 24 seconds and 4 in an 80-second span.

“It’s all about puck management,” Hunter stated. “You worry about that as coaches. They got two, but we settled down and played better with the puck.”

Veleno’s return gave Canada 12 forwards and 4 full traces. Lafreniere missed his second straight recreation, however joined the staff’s stretch earlier within the day.

He isn’t formally dominated out of the match but.

“He feels better every day,” Hunter stated. “We can’t tell yet. We’ll wait and see.”

SANDIN INJURED: In Trinec, the Swedes romped to its 52nd consecutive preliminary spherical victory with a 6-2 overcome Slovakia, but it surely got here with some concern. Maple Leafs property Rasmus Sandin left the sport within the third interval after taking a slash within the arm from a Slovakian stick. Swedish reporter Henrik Sjoberg in Trinec recommended the X-rays indicated no fracture and that’s the primary massive step to having their No. 1 defenceman within the lineup for his or her quarterfinal match towards the Czechs in Ostrava . . . The Swiss added some drama to Pool A by upsetting the Finns 5-2, knocking them into third and a date with america. The Swiss completed second and can meet the Russians.

IIHF WORLD JUNIORS

Canada 7, Czech Republic 2

Canada objectives: Joe Veleno, Nolan Foote, Barrett Hayton, Connor McMichael, Liam Foudy, Dylan Cozens, Jared McIsaac

Czech objectives: Vojtech Strondala, Libor Zabransky

Subsequent: Canada (Three-1) will face Slovakia (1-Three) in its quarterfinal recreation Thursday, 9 a.m. (ET) in Ostrava.

QUARTERFINAL THURSDAY

Canada vs. Slovakia

Russia vs. Switzerland

Finland vs. United States.

Sweden vs. Czech Republic

FIVE TAKEAWAYS FROM THE GROUP STAGE . . .

Group of Loss of life. Pool B lived as much as its nickname. All 5 groups had a foot within the relegation grave in some unspecified time in the future. Canada was crushed like by no means earlier than by Russia, however each staff was uncovered by any individual else. It was particularly powerful on goalies. The Russians pulled their starter twice. The US’ celebrated stopper Spencer Knight had a sub-.900 save share and was blitzed by Canada on Boxing Day. Czech No. 1 Lukas Dostal acquired injured. The Germans impressed of their return to elite standing, which made each recreation significant.

The Swedes are nonetheless the kings. They haven’t misplaced a preliminary match in 13 years. The streak is as much as 52 video games. It didn’t damage to attract the Swiss, Slovakia and Kazakhstan alongside the best way. Don’t let it idiot you, although. They haven’t actually been examined since Boxing Day, needing extra time to beat Finland. Since then, there was no adversity to beat. In the meantime, each staff within the “Group of Death” has been taking part in prefer it’s an elimination recreation.

Sick bay. Alexis Lafreniere has performed one-and-a-half video games. High Finn centre Rasmus Kupari didn’t make it via his first. Jakub Lauko skated for six seconds earlier than his match ended. Czech mate Jan Jenik joined him on the sidelines, lacking an opportunity to face Canada. You’ve acquired the very best teenaged expertise on this planet right here. It’s an utter disgrace among the finest didn’t get extra time to indicate it off.

Trevor Zegras can move. The Geese first-rounder posted 9 assists – all major – in 4 video games for the high-scoring Individuals. If america get to the ultimate, he’ll doubtless surpass the nationwide match file of 14, by Doug Weight in 1991. After Canada’s Lafreniere was damage, the 18-year-old Boston College freshman grew to become the occasion’s highlight-reel wizard, organising childhood New York teammate Arthur Kaliyev and Co., to underline one of many occasion’s finest offences.

The Germans are again. Certain, they acquired blasted by Russia and landed within the relegation playoff with Kazakhstan, however they’re the favourites to remain up. Tim Stutzle is a dynamic participant and, in some veteran NHL scouts’ minds, now a step forward of Canada’s Quinton Byfield within the race for the No. 2 choose behind Lafreniere. He’s not alone amongst potential German first rounders. John Peterka has been an element at age 17, too. It’s a no brainer captain Moritz Seider traces up on the Crimson Wings blue line so it’s utterly potential they received’t have him at subsequent 12 months’s occasion. “We had a really tough group and we showed the world we have a really good team,” Seider stated. “We had one big goal and that was the quarterfinal. Now, we have one big goal and that’s staying in the top division.” If Oilers star Leon Draisaitl’s success influences extra youngsters in Germany to play the game, there may very well be extra thrilling groups for years to come back.