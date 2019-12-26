Venky Mama 13 day box office collection: Chay-Venkatesh film almost breaks even, set to turn hit

Venky MamaTwitter

Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh’s Venky Mama continued its dream run on the worldwide field workplace in its second week, taking its 13- day assortment to Rs 60 crore gross mark. It has virtually damaged even and set to show hit.

Having opened to good response, Venky Mama collected Rs 49.70 crore gross on the worldwide field workplace within the first week. In its second week, the film clashed with two hyped Telugu movies like Ruler and Prathi Roju Pandage and Hindi film Dabangg three, which hit the screens on December 20. Many have been holding their fingers crossed about its prospects on the ticket counters this week.

However Venky Mama remained rock-steady and went on to gather Rs eight.10 crore gross on the worldwide field workplace in six days of its second week. Its 13-day whole assortment has reached Rs 57.80 crore gross and it has grow to be one of many highest-grossing films for Naga Chaitanya and Victory Venkatesh. As per early tendencies on the movie is anticipated to surpass Rs 60 crore gross within the subsequent couple of days.

Made on a finances of Rs 45 crore, Venky Mama earned Rs 36 crore for its producers from the sale of its international theatrical rights. The film has reportedly earned Rs 33.67 crore for its distributors in 13 days. The movie has recovered 93.52 % of their funding thus far and it set returning the remaining quantity within the coming days.

