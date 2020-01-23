Venue and dates confirmed for 2020 Pokemon World Championships

The Pokémon Firm Worldwide in the present day confirmed that this yr’s Pokémon World Championships might be held at ExCeL London from August 14–16, 2020. One of the best Pokémon Buying and selling Card Sport and online game gamers from all over the world might be invited to compete, with followers welcome to buy spectator passes and witness the joy of essentially the most prestigious occasion within the Pokémon Championship Sequence.



The 2020 Pokémon World Championships will even be dwelling to a Pokémon Middle retailer, the place followers will be capable of buy all kinds of merchandise together with a variety of things themed across the match.



For these wishing to make journey preparations, a urged listing of motels and lodging may be discovered right here.



To maintain updated with the most recent data on the 2020 Pokémon World Championships and different Play! Pokémon occasions, please go to pokemon.com/uk/play-pokemon/

Supply: The Pokemon Firm