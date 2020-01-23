Venue and dates confirmed for 2020 Pokemon World Championships

The Pokémon Firm Worldwide right now confirmed that this yr’s Pokémon World Championships might be held at ExCeL London from August 14–16, 2020. The most effective Pokémon Buying and selling Card Sport and online game gamers from all over the world might be invited to compete, with followers welcome to buy spectator passes and witness the joy of probably the most prestigious occasion within the Pokémon Championship Sequence.



The 2020 Pokémon World Championships will even be residence to a Pokémon Heart retailer, the place followers will have the ability to buy all kinds of merchandise together with a variety of things themed across the match.



For these wishing to make journey preparations, a recommended listing of resorts and lodging might be discovered right here.



To maintain updated with the newest data on the 2020 Pokémon World Championships and different Play! Pokémon occasions, please go to pokemon.com/uk/play-pokemon/

Supply: The Pokemon Firm