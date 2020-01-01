Venus Williams Pulls Out Of Brisbane International

Venus Williams pulled out of the season-opening Brisbane Worldwide on Wednesday after a “setback” throughout observe. The American veteran stated she nonetheless hoped to play on the Adelaide Worldwide later this month forward of the Australian Open, the primary Grand Slam of the yr. “Unfortunately I will not be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training,” the 39-year-old seven-time main winner stated in an announcement.

“I look forward to being in Australia in the new year and will see everyone in Adelaide.”

The match, that includes a powerful subject together with world primary Ashleigh Barty and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, will get underway on January 6.

Organisers will announce a alternative for Williams on Thursday.