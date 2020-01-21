News

Vergara leads Arrupe Jesuit to 60-44 win over Platte Canyon

January 22, 2020
1 Min Read

Arrupe Jesuit defeated the Platte Canyon Huskies by a rating of 60-44 on Saturday.

Arrupe Jesuit was paced in scoring by Alondra Vergara who accounted for 15 factors. Isabelle Trujillo helped the hassle by chipping in 15 factors.

Platte Canyon was paced in scoring by Aspen Riesberg who put up 16 factors, whereas additionally amassing six rebounds and three assists. Amy Bezzant helped the hassle by contributing 16 factors and 4 rebounds.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Arrupe Jesuit internet hosting KIPP Denver Collegiate and Platte Canyon taking over Bruce Randolph.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up as we speak

This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is on the market.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment