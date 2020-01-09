January 9, 2020 | three:29pm

A Vermont lawmaker has launched a brand new invoice that will ban the usage of cellphones by anybody underneath the age of 21.

State Sen. John Rodgers’ proposal would punish anybody discovered with a cellphone underneath the age threshold with as much as one 12 months in jail, a $1,000 tremendous, or each, information station WPTZ reported.

Rodgers argued that younger persons are too immature to make use of cellphones, citing the function the gadgets play in deadly automotive crashes.

“In light of the dangerous and life-threatening consequences of cellphone use by young people, it is clear that persons under 21 years of age are not developmentally mature enough to safely possess them, just as the General Assembly has concluded that persons under 21 years of age are not mature enough to possess firearms, smoke cigarettes or consume alcohol,” the invoice says, based on the outlet.

The invoice additionally argues that cellphones are additionally a driving pressure in bullying and might gas radicalization.

“The Internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists, and other extremists. Cell phones have often been used by mass shooters of younger ages for research on previous shootings,” the invoice reads.

However even Rodgers stated he could not vote for the laws, including that he simply needed to make a degree.

“I have no delusions that it’s going to pass. I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself,” he informed the Instances Argus.