“Very Few Already Made It”: UN Thanks India For Paying Dues On Time

The UN Basic Meeting had late final month adopted a finances of $3billion. (File)

UNITED NATIONS:

The United Nations (UN) has thanked India for paying its common finances assessments, solely the fourth nation to make full contributions inside the specified timeframe of the 193-member world physique.

India paid $23,396,496 web evaluation on January 10, turning into solely the fourth nation to have paid its common finances assessments in full by February 1, 2020, inside the 30-day due interval specified within the Monetary Regulation.

“With a fourth country paying up today, we are going to repeat thanks to Armenia, Portugal and Ukraine, and freshly thank India, which paid up today,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman of US Secretary-Basic Antonio Guterres mentioned.

India’s Everlasting Consultant to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted: “Very few have already made it… Hope many, many more make it…”, referring to the “UN 2020 Honor Roll” of countries having paid their common finances assessments in full.

Mr Dujarric mentioned the UN closed out 2019 with 146 member states having paid their dues in full for the 2019 finances. As of Thursday, 10 member states had been in arrears – Central African Republic, Comoros, Gambia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia, Tonga, Venezuela and Yemen.

The UN Basic Meeting had late final month adopted a finances of $three billion for the United Nations to cowl the 12 months 2020, a rise of roughly $eight million on what was initially requested by Secretary-Basic Antonio Guterres. It additionally marked the primary time since 1973 that the UN adopted an annual finances as an alternative of a two-year one.

Final 12 months additionally, India was among the many handful of solely 34 UN member states that had paid their common finances dues in full and on time to the world organisation.

India had paid $23.25 million in common finances assessments by January 31, 2019, the 30-day due interval specified as per the UN’s Monetary Regulation guidelines.

Subsequent to the tip of the 30 day due interval (January 31), 95 further member states paid their 2019 common finances evaluation in full.

In October final 12 months, UN Secretary-Basic Guterres voiced deep concern over the “severe liquidity crisis” dealing with the world organisation.

Writing to the member states concerning the worst money disaster dealing with the UN in practically a decade, the UN Chief had mentioned the organisation ran the danger of depleting its liquidity reserves by the tip of October, 2019 and defaulting on funds to employees and distributors.

Austerity measures undertaken on the UN final 12 months to fulfill the monetary disaster included reductions in official journey, suspending spending on items and companies and discontinuing occasions scheduled outdoors official assembly hours at headquarters obligation stations.

The secretariat water fountain was additionally shut down, air con and heating diminished outdoors regular working hours of eight AM and 6 PM on weekdays and all through weekends and official holidays and escalators to sure flooring closed.