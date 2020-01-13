“Very Irresponsible”: Minister On BJP Colleague’s “Shoot Like Dogs” Talk

Babul Supriyo right now reacted to Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s comment. (File)

Kolkata:

Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh has been informed off publicly by his social gathering colleague, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, for his controversial feedback about these damaging public property being “shot like dogs” in states dominated by the ruling social gathering. “Very irresponsible of Dilip da to have stated what he stated,” Babul Supriyo stated on Monday.

“BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a Dilip Ghosh may have said,” the Union Minister tweeted.

“It is a figment of his imagination and BJP Governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever,” he added, calling the Bengal chief “very irresponsible”.

On Sunday, addressing a public assembly in Bengal’s Nadia, Dilip Ghosh had criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering a lathi-charge” on these destroying railway property and public transport through the anti-Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) protests within the state in December.

“Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers… You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public property. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail,” Mr Ghosh stated.

“Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee) police didn’t take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are her voters. Our governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka have shot these people like dogs,” stated the BJP chief, stepping proper right into a landmine.

Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the BJP chief of utilizing the “language of a bully” to suppress individuals. “Mr @DilipGhoshBJP, if that is the case why didn’t Delhi Police not shoot like dogs the ABVP/BJP goons who were running amuck in #JNU. The language you use is the language of a bully, out to subjugate people with the might of the government machinery (sic),” he tweeted.

The BJP MP was attending an occasion in assist of the Citizenship (Modification) Act, which makes faith a standards for citizenship for the primary time. Protests have erupted throughout the nation over the regulation, which makes it simpler for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to develop into Indian residents. Critics say the regulation discriminates in opposition to Muslims and is in opposition to secular rules of the structure.