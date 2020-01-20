Vet reported to police and RSPCA after posting video online of her cocker spaniels wearing snoods

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

A vet was reported to the police and RSPCA after she posted a cute video of her pet canines sporting snoods.

Kelly Roberts put all six of her cocker spaniels in snoods to cease their ears getting of their meals after they ate.

However the 35-year-old’s intelligent answer to having to wash sardines in tomato sauce out of her pets’ ears was branded merciless by some social media customers.

Kelly Roberts (pictured, proper) tweeted an image of her canines (left) and was reported to the RSPCA by a social media person

The vet from Monmouthshire in Wales was advised by @S-Roy84: ‘The police and RSPCA have your twitter deal with and video proof and might be trying into it.’

@TelmooreMoore complained: ‘This is not a fantastic concept. Canine’ listening to needs to be unimpeded, it’s totally delicate and contributes to their emotions of wellbeing.’

@seoshar claimed: ‘That’s merciless.’ After seeing the essential messages, Kelly posted video of her pets with out their snoods on.

She uploaded the video with the caption: ‘If anybody thinks my canine’s are “frozen with fear” or terrified, distraught or giving the aspect eye of their snoods, effectively right here they’re rocking their “concentration face” with no snoods whereas ready for some dried liver. They received you good.’

The vet tweeted out this shot exhibiting her spaniels making precisely the identical face as they have been making whereas sporting the snood to show that the expression is not proof of unhappiness

The six spaniels could be seen replicating the very same look as the primary video, this time with none snoods on.

Talking at this time, Kelly stated: ‘I believe folks ought to check out my different movies to see how my canines behave and the way they’re handled basically, earlier than making a judgement. The look on their faces shouldn’t be due to the snoods, it is as a result of they’re centered!’

She added: ‘I have never heard something from the police by way of an “investigation” – solely from particular person law enforcement officials and canine handlers with 100 per cent assist for me.’

Kelly captioned her unique: ‘We now have snoods so no extra manky ears after dinner.’

The spaniels, named Lola, Alfie, Sophie, Harry, Penny & Minnie, can all be seen sporting vibrant snoods that are wrapped round their ears as they give the impression of being up at Kelly.

@RPD-Logan was amongst these to be supportive of Kelly, writing: ‘I needed to go and think about the video of the snoods and I should be lacking one thing in the event that they suppose that is merciless.

‘All I see is a few spaniels in snoods concentrating on their meals coming. Some folks significantly make my head wobble with their ludicrous accusations.’

@thedogman-918 tweeted: ‘Snoods or no snoods, there’s nothing to see right here aside from a effectively behaved, effectively taken care of pack of canines. These canines stay a wholesome, completely satisfied life. Finish. Of.’

@campnellru24 posted: ‘Awww! Have a look at these cute faces. This made me smile, thanks. I’ve a tiny ear canine, so canines with floppy ears make me giggle.’