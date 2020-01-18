January 18, 2020 | three:36pm

A embellished veteran whose prosthetic legs have been repossessed simply two days earlier than Christmas is ready to get a brand new pair.

Jerry Holliman, 69, of Collins, Miss., served in Vietnam and Iraq however misplaced his legs as a consequence of gangrene final 12 months. Collins, who has survived most cancers, kidney failure and diabetes — most of which he claims is from Agent Orange utilized in Vietnam — acquired his pair of prosthetic legs from Hanger, however they have been taken away when the Division of Veterans Affairs refused to pay for them.

After the preliminary report got here out, Holliman’s set of prosthetic legs have been returned to him just a few days later however, based on Fox Information, Holliman was advised Hangar “would no longer make the needed adjustments that allowed him to properly use the prosthetic legs until someone paid for them.”

In accordance with Fox Information, the VA advised Holliman that the prosthetic legs have been obtained as a non-public buy so that they couldn’t pay for them and was then advised to make use of Medicare — which he refused as he would needed to make a co-pay.

After his plight made headlines across the nation, the VA stated it will settle the dispute and is prepared to make him a brand new set of prosthetic legs freed from cost.

However Holliman, who acquired a Bronze Star Medal, stated the harm is finished — and so they ruined his Christmas.

“It’s like somebody walked up to you and gave you a punch in the gut,” Holliman advised Fox Information. “Why would you come and take a veteran’s legs?”