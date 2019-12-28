Veteran radio broadcaster and shock jock Don Imus has died on the age of 79.

Imus handed away yesterday (December 27) at Baylor Scott and White Medical Middle in School Station, Texas, after being omitted to hospital on Christmas Eve, based on a household assertion given to NBC New York. A reason behind loss of life has not been disclosed.

The information comes nearly two years after he retired from radio. The controversial host’s final day on the radio was on March 29 of final yr. He had introduced two months earlier that he was retiring, telling followers: “Turn out the lights…the party’s over.”

March 29th, 2018, would be the final ‘Imus within the Morning Program.’ Prove the lights…the occasion’s over. — Imus (@WhereMyImusAt) January 22, 2018

Greatest identified for his outsized cowboy hat and penchant for making controversial, typically offensive, statements, Imus hosted the nationally syndicated radio present Imus within the Morning for 50 years, starting in 1968 and up till his retirement in 2018.

Imus was born in Riverside, California, raised on a cattle “spread” close to Kingman, Arizona, and he began in radio in New York in 1971.

At one level within the 1980s, he was the highest-paid and most listened to radio broadcaster in America, attracting a every day viewers of over 200,000 listeners.

In 2007 MSNBC dropped its simulcast of Imus within the Morning after Imus described the principally African-American Rutgers girls’s basketball staff as “nappy-headed hos.”