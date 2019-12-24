Veterinary nurse, 25, suffers third-degree burns blowing out candle 

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:34 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 11:44 EST, 24 December 2019

A 25-year-old veterinary nurse suffered third-degree burns when her hair went up in flames as she blew out a candle.

Emily Fairbrass leaned over to place out the flame when one in all her lengthy blonde locks caught hearth.

The fireplace quickly unfold throughout the 25-year-old’s head, face and neck and Emily ran in agony to the toilet in a bid to cease the burning.

She then rushed to her neighbours’ home who coated her burns whereas emergency companies had been referred to as.

Emily Fairbrass (pictured, left, earlier than the accident) suffered horrendous burns (proper, after she caught hearth) when she blew out a candle at dwelling

The harrowing ordeal unfurled when Emily, from Sittingbourne, in Kent, was at her dwelling on the morning of December 10.

She mentioned: ‘I can truthfully say my neighbours Janice and John saved my life. I’ve despatched them flowers and goodies, however phrases can not say how a lot I owe to them.

‘I can not thank them sufficient. Impulsively I used to be surrounded by firefighters and ambulances.’

Paramedics took her to hospital and she or he was transferred to a specialist unit in East Grinstead, West Sussex to be handled for second and third diploma burns to her face, neck and head.

She was discharged after 4 days however nonetheless has to return for her wounds to be dressed.

She mentioned: ‘I simply saved shouting “my hair, my hair”. I had pretty lengthy blonde hair. It’s the solely actual factor I like about myself.’

Emily, who has labored as a trainee for 4 years, mentioned: ‘I might additionally wish to thank my work colleagues, household and accomplice.

‘All of it occurred so rapidly. I by no means knew one thing like blowing out a small candle in my eating room might outcome on this.

Pictured, the Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead the place Ms Fairbrass was handled for her third diploma burns

‘It hasn’t put me off lighting a candle, however particularly presently of 12 months, I wish to thank others.

‘If you’re going to have candles then be very cautious the place you set them and simply be cautious. If I can cease this taking place to another person then that will likely be superb.’

She added: ‘I really like my job and if I might I might return tomorrow. However I’m instructed I can not threat an infection. I’ve additionally obtained to face the emotional and bodily facet of issues.

‘Workers at East Grinstead have been completely superb and I’ve a variety of help round me. And my hair is steadily rising again.’