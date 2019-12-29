Vets save cocker-spaniel Millie with a £39,000 pioneering stem cell transplant

Serena Gannon-Lodge and husband, Andrew, who lived in London earlier than shifting to San Francisco pictured with their canine Millie

A canine given six months to reside has made a full restoration after her doting homeowners spent their life financial savings on a £23,000 pioneering stem cell transplant – which concerned flying the pooch’s mum out to the U.S.

Serena Gannon-Lodge and husband, Andrew, who lived in London earlier than shifting to San Francisco, had been devastated when six-year-old cocker-spaniel, Millie was identified with lymphoma after recognizing her swollen glands in July.

Millie went by way of 4 months of chemotherapy whereas vet, Serena and engineer Andrew, each 32, started researching the work of the North Carolina State Veterinary Hospital – considered one of simply three locations on this planet to carry out these transplants on canines.

In determined want of a viable donor to offer Millie stem cells, the newlyweds reached out throughout the pond to Millie’s mum Coco and proprietor Robert Alcock, 52, a catering supervisor, who, as soon as discovering Coco was a match at odds of simply 25 per cent, agreed to fly out instantly to assist save the pup’s life.

And after Robert’s week-long journey final month to extract Coco’s wholesome cells through injections and a apheresis machine, which separates the stem cells from the blood earlier than injecting them into Millie, each canines returned house protected and sound earlier than Christmas – with Millie formally in remission.

In determined want of a viable donor to offer Millie stem cells, the newlyweds reached out throughout the pond to Millie’s mum Coco and proprietor Robert Alcock. Coco was an ideal match. (Coco and Millie on a stroll)

The process which is technically referred to a bone marrow transplant regardless of not touching the affected person’s bone marrow, has seen Coco grow to be the primary British canine on this planet to donate stem cells on this method, with Millie solely the 26th pooch globally to obtain stem cells utilizing this therapy with a matched donor.

Serena mentioned: ‘Millie means every little thing to us, we’d do something to save lots of her and for her to be completely satisfied.

‘We had been in America for lower than a 12 months and we’ve been saving for a home so we had the cash and will afford to do it.

‘We used our financial savings to pay for Millie’s therapy which we’d do any day of the week to verify she has one of the best likelihood to reside.

‘This entire 5 months has been an emotional rollercoaster from being actually optimistic to actually unhappy and apprehensive and having to see her undergo all of that – however she needed to undergo it to be right here in the present day.

Millie (pictured) was stored in isolation on the North Carolina State Veterinary Hospital

‘It has been very robust and emotionally draining however we had been so completely satisfied to have her house for Christmas and he or she has been straight again to her regular self.

‘She has to have common examine ups now to verify the most cancers is staying at bay, and we’re simply taking it day-to-day however we’ve our greatest pal again.’

Vet Serena, initially from London, first met Robert from Darwen, Lancashire, six years in the past when he introduced his now eight-year-old cocker-spaniel, Coco into her apply for a check-up whereas the pup was pregnant with a litter of 4.

After immediately falling in love with the pooch’s candy and delicate nature, Serena requested to be contacted if Coco gave start to a woman, and when she did in August 2013, the animal lover did not hesitate to undertake Millie simply weeks later.

However when Serena acquired a brand new job within the US, the couple moved overseas with their beloved pet in August 2018.

It wasn’t till July this 12 months they had been dealt a devastating blow after they observed she had swollen glands – a key symptom of lymphoma.

Coco reveals off her shaved patches the place medical doctors have needed to entry her pores and skin to offer her injections to launch her stem cells and extract them with a dialysis machine

Serena mentioned: ‘Being a vet myself I see most cancers in animals on a weekly foundation and I knew that lymphoma was very aware of chemotherapy.

‘As quickly as we flew house we took her straight to a specialist and inside every week she had began chemotherapy.

‘With out chemotherapy we had been instructed she would reside for simply 4 to 6 weeks however even with chemotherapy she was given a mean life expectancy of simply six to 9 months.

‘We knew we needed to do every little thing we may so we began researching stem cell transplants, because it was the one possibility that may give her again a standard life expectancy.

‘We contacted Robert and right away he mentioned he would get Coco examined and attain out to among the different puppies from the litter.

‘When Coco got here again as a full match we had been overwhelmed and paid to fly them each over right here as quickly as they may.’

Utilizing almost £15,500 [$20,000 USD] of financial savings for a home, the couple spent £6,100 [$8,000 USD] all the mandatory flights and paperwork and contributed in direction of the price of the £23,000 [$30,000 USD] process – counting on pet insurance coverage to fund the remaining.

Robert and Coco with Serena and Millie on the hospital. As soon as extracted, the harvested cells got to Millie by way of an IV catheter – however not earlier than two rounds of full physique radiation to take away her personal immune system in order that her mum’s wholesome cells may take over

Married dad-of-two Robert flew four,000 miles from his hometown to the hospital in North Carolina in November with Coco reuniting her along with her daughter for the primary time in six years.

Earlier than boarding the nine-hour flight, Serena and Andrew needed to pay £150 for Coco’s rabies jab and a pet passport so she may journey.

Throughout their keep Coco acquired two injections for 5 days to stimulate the discharge of her stem cells from her bone marrow into her blood – earlier than spending 5 hours on a dialysis machine to extract the wholesome cells.

As soon as extracted, the harvested cells got to Millie by way of an IV catheter – however not earlier than two rounds of full physique radiation to take away her personal immune system in order that her mum’s wholesome cells may take over.

Ready for the cells to do their magic, weak Millie needed to spend one other three weeks in hospital with one week in full isolation to guard her from the surface world whereas her immune system constructed itself again up.

However defying the legal guidelines of superstition, Millie returned house on Friday 13th December preventing match, simply in time for the festivities, whereas Robert and Coco flew house on the finish of November.

Coco and Millie share some mom daughter time throughout their brief break in North Carolina collectively

Now the pup’s most cancers is in remission, however medical doctors will not know for particular that she is totally most cancers free for an additional two years.

Stem cell transplants for people had been developed in canines within the 1970s however since then the process has grow to be a lot much less invasive for each people and animals – and Millie has grow to be solely the 26th canine on this planet to bear this type of life-saving process.

Robert mentioned: ‘When Serena and Andrew requested me if I might get Coco examined after which fly out, I did not even hesitate to agree.

‘I might do the identical for Coco if she was on this scenario. A canine is a part of your loved ones and you’re keen on them the best way you’re keen on your youngsters.

‘It solely appeared proper that I let Coco save her personal daughter and I am so completely satisfied to see Millie re-united with Serena and Andrew completely satisfied and wholesome once more.’

Andrew added: ‘I really feel that Millie is Serena’s soulmate, the bond they’ve is so loving I am unable to think about the 2 of them being aside.

‘Each of us would do something for Millie.’