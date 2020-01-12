Vice Chancellor Was JNU Attack “Mastermind”, Sack Him: Congress Report

A mob of round 70 to 100 folks attacked JNU college students and college final week

New Delhi:

A Congress fact-finding committee that inquired into the mob violence at JNU on January 5 has singled out Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar because the “mastermind” behind the assault and referred to as for his instant dismissal. The celebration has additionally demanded a “criminal investigation” in opposition to Mr Kumar and others for “conspiring with the attackers to unleash the violence” and that Delhi Police be held accountable for his or her conduct throughout the assault.

In an in depth doc launched this afternoon, which additionally accused Delhi Police of permitting attackers to maneuver freely across the campus, the celebration alleged the Vice Chancellor’s actions “point to connivance and complicity with the attackers” and stated he had “meticulously infiltrated the university with people… compliant to him and had… inclination to right wing ideology”.

The Congress’s report has steered that lapses in campus safety – that allowed weapon-wielding goons to enter and perform the violence – have been “pre-meditated, pre-planned… targeted violence to intimidate fear in students and faculty”.

The report pointed to discrepancies between the college’s official assertion on the violence and that launched by the cops; in line with the report JNU officers referred to as the cops at about four.30 pm, however the cops stated there have been solely allowed to enter at about 7.45 pm.

Of their first official assertion Delhi Police additionally stated the violence occurred at a spot far-off from the place their personnel had been stationed.

Delhi Police have been accused of inaction throughout the mob assault by some JNU college students

The Congress’s declare echoed that made by a scholar – Saket Moon, a college students’ union official – who instructed HEARALPUBLICIST: “police had been in campus since afternoon, but did nothing”.

Delhi Police, who additionally been criticised for his or her conduct throughout the assault, have filed a number of FIRs to date, however solely one among these is linked to the violence on the night of January 5 and no arrests have been made, to date, in that case.

The opposite FIRs – filed in fast succession across the time the assault was happening – identify scholar union chief Aishe Ghosh and a number of other others in reference to the alleged vandalism and violence on the college’s pc server room – an assault the JNU administration says is the fallout of protests over hostel price hikes.

Ms Ghosh, who suffered a head damage within the assault, has firmly denied any involvement – both hers or these of JNUSU officers – within the incident on the server room. 9 college students, together with Ms Ghosh, will probably be questioned from Monday over the server room violence.

JNU Pupil Union chief Aishe Ghosh suffered a head damage throughout the assault

The Congress report, nevertheless, forged suspicion over the server room episode itself. It stated it “reeks of mala fides” and pointed to a press release issued by the Vice Chancellor that stated the server room was performing on January four, the day it was allegedly vandalised.

The college has indicated that the mob assault, which occurred hours after the alleged server room clashes, was in response to some college students stopping others from registering for the winter semester.

“It is almost as if the Vice Chancellor took advantage of the disconnection of the server to prevent a recording of CCTV footage to protect the attackers and (let them) go about their business without any record,” the report claimed.

The worst violence is believed to have erupted at Sabarmati hostel

The Congress additionally questioned the disconnection of road lamps throughout the assault, one thing which those that have been attacked have alleged was a deliberate ploy to supply their assailants cowl to perpetrate the violence and safely go away.

For the reason that assault – wherein 70 to 100 masked goons, carrying iron rods and sledgehammers – barged onto the campus and went on an unchecked three-hour rampage that left 34 injured – the Vice Chancellor been criticised for his obvious inaction.

Mr Kumar’s resignation has been demanded by sections of scholars and college, in addition to veteran BJP chief Murli Manohar Joshi, however the authorities has to date refused to conform.