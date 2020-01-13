Vice-Chancellor’s Of Bengal Universities Fail To Meet Jagdeep Dhankar

“I had received a letter from the governor,” a VC, who was scheduled to attend the assembly, stated

Kolkata:

With no state college vice-chancellor turning up at Raj Bhavan, their proposed assembly with Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fell via on Monday.

One of many VCs, who was scheduled to attend the assembly, stated he had different commitments.

“I had received a letter from the governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, but could not attend the meeting due to other commitments. To my knowledge, no VC attended the meeting, convened at 11 am today,” he stated.

Larger Schooling Minister Partha Chatterjee couldn’t be contacted for his remark, however sources stated there have been round 20 state-run universities in Bengal, however not one of the VCs turned up for the assembly.

An office-bearer of the Jadavpur College Lecturers Affiliation (JUTA) stated procedural difficulties, following the passage of the West Bengal Universities and Faculty (Administration and Regulation) Act 2017, doesn’t permit a vice chancellor to attend a gathering, with out getting a nod from the upper schooling division.

The Act, handed in early December, specified that “every communication proposed to be made by the Chancellor to any state-aided university shall be routed through the (higher education) department and the VCs have to intimate the department before taking any important decision.”

It was fairly clear that the proposed assembly will fall via, the JU office-bearer stated.

Mr Dhankhar, after being stopped from attending the annual convocation of Jadavpur College final month, had stated “there is a policy paralysis. Universities are in captivity and caged by the state government”.

He had convened a gathering of vice chancellors on January 13 following the incident.