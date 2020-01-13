Victim of paedophile Bishop Peter Ball claims friendship with Prince Charles made him ‘impregnable’

Pricey Professor Jay

1. Thanks for inviting me to supply context on how I got here to know former Bishop Peter Ball and on my dealings with him through the years, to help your vital Inquiry. I wish to start by applauding your work to make sure that the abuse of youngsters is correctly investigated and applicable measures are taken to make sure they’re totally protected. That’s the reason I’m happy, on this event, to supply the next info, which I’ve got down to the most effective of my recollection after the passage of 25 years.

2. Through the years I’ve had, and proceed to have, many interactions with the Clergy of the Church of England and of different Faiths, usually every day. Set in that context, I first turned conscious of Peter Ball someday through the 1980s, once I heard him preach. At the moment, he got here throughout as an attention-grabbing and interesting particular person. He was later appointed Bishop of Gloucester, in 1992. Since he had grow to be my native Diocesan Bishop, close to my house in Gloucestershire, I attended his Set up. He gave a formidable Deal with, which introduced him to my consideration once more. On the similar time I recall changing into conscious of Michael Ball (Peter Ball’s brother) who was later appointed Bishop of Truro, to which I’m additionally intently related via the Duchy of Cornwall. Over the entire of my life, I’ve met numerous senior Clergy who’ve been invited to evangelise and, on numerous events, I’ve myself invited them to provide Holy Communion at my house. I prolonged such invites to Peter Ball now and again, beginning in 1993.

three. As is well-known, I preserve correspondence relationships with a large number of people. Peter Ball often wrote to me in respect of personal, usually non secular, issues. On every event I naturally replied as I consider that to be the well mannered factor to do, though there was usually a big delay on my half given different priorities which demanded my consideration. My recollection is that these exchanges have been usually instigated and pushed by Peter Ball, along with a handful of phone calls through the many years of our correspondence. Having refreshed my reminiscence of our correspondence to attempt to assist your Inquiry, I word that is borne out by the contents and dates of the letters in query.

four. With the numerous passage of time, I can’t now recall with adequate certainty when the next alternate passed off and whether or not there was one explicit dialog that involved the reflections I provide beneath or a couple of.

5. Peter Ball informed me that he had been concerned in some type of ‘indiscretion’, which prompted his resignation as my native Bishop at Gloucester. He emphasised that one particular person, who I now perceive to be Mr Neil Todd, had made a criticism to the Police; that the Police had investigated the matter; and that the Police and the Crown Prosecution Service had determined to take no motion. This sequence of occasions appeared to assist Mr Ball’s declare that the criticism emanated from a single particular person; that the person bore a grudge towards him and was ‘persecuting’ him; that the criticism was false; however that the person had nonetheless profited from the criticism by promoting his story to the newspapers. The matter was described by him as ‘closed’. Peter Ball added that numerous folks throughout the Church didn’t like him and had themselves used the criticism to curtail his ministry and drive his resignation. When this alternate passed off, I didn’t know concerning the nature of the criticism.

6. The true context and particulars of this criticism, and I now perceive many others, towards Peter Ball didn’t come to my consideration till the time of Mr Ball’s trial and conviction in 2015. My predominant supply of knowledge earlier than this was Mr Ball himself, although I ought to add that I used to be so totally occupied by my public function that Mr Ball’s scenario was hardly ever on the entrance of my thoughts. As context, it appears vital to say that within the 1980’s and 1990’s there was a presumption that folks comparable to Bishops could possibly be taken at their phrase and, on account of the excessive workplace they held, have been worthy of belief and confidence. That has modified through the years, as proof has prompted us all to be more difficult of what we hear and what we’re informed. However, on the time, there was on my half a presumption of excellent religion. I consider I used to be removed from alone in taking this view.

7. I used to be definitely not conscious on the time of the importance or impression of the warning that Peter Ball has accepted, or certainly positive if I used to be even informed about it. While I word that Peter Ball talked about the phrase in a letter to me in October 2009, I used to be not conscious till lately warning in reality carries an acceptance of guilt. I used to be conscious that the Crown Prosecution Service had determined to not pursue a case towards Mr Ball. This appeared to assist Mr Ball’s defence of his place set out in his letter.

eight. I recall that Peter Ball informed me that following his resignation as Bishop of Gloucester he would lose the home wherein he lived and that, as a consequence, each he and his brother Michael would grow to be homeless. He informed me that their monastic vows meant they’d little or no cash. On this context, I often despatched the brothers small items of cash, as I do for many individuals in want, and Pete Ball’s curiosity in changing into a tenant of a Duchy of Cornwall property then arose. A major a part of the Duchy’s enterprise is in arranging and managing leases for properties and I discussed the scenario of the Ball brothers to the Duchy, as I do for others now and again. The small print of the eventual rental have been dealt with, as typical, by Duchy employees. I used to be conscious of the transaction however didn’t help with the collection of the home. A while later, in 1997, Peter and Michael Ball turned tenants of a Duchy property till early in 2011, after they moved on.

Police investigations

9. At no stage did I ever search to affect the end result of both of the Police investigations into Peter Ball and nor did I instruct or encourage my employees to take action.

10. I perceive from doc ANG000021 member of Gloucestershire Police appears to recall that he ‘got here beneath stress’ in 1992 or 1993 which associated in a roundabout way to some type of curiosity from myself and my employees in Peter Ball. That is unfaithful. Certainly, on the time of this Police investigation I had no data of those explicit issues. It follows, due to this fact, that I didn’t authorise – and couldn’t have authorised – any such motion. And nor would I’ve completed.

11. Likewise, I’ve no recollection of any contact by one among my Private Safety Officers or certainly any member of my employees with Gloucestershire Police. I used to be clear on the time, as I’ve remained clear, that the Police should be capable of perform their investigation within the correct method with out exterior stress or affect. We now have checked out our recordsdata and might discover no document of any of those issues. It’s at all times potential that my identify was taken in useless, as can sadly occur now and again. As I clarify elsewhere on this Assertion, there’s a hole between hearsay and truth.

12. In the same vein, I don’t recall receiving a letter from Michael Ball in April 2013 as described by Detective Superintendent Carwyn Hughes (OHY000203). Having checked out our recordsdata we can’t discover any document of such a letter. The occasional letters that I did obtain from Michael Ball have been of personal and social nature and I’m not conscious of any curiosity from Sussex Police on this correspondence. Nonetheless, I’ve made accessible to you copies of the personal correspondence acquired from Michael Ball, in case that would assist your Inquiry in any means. I perceive dialog passed off between Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police Royalty Safety crew in 2013, and that Sussex Police knowledgeable the Metropolitan Police that they visited Peter Ball’s house and eliminated objects which included a letter despatched from me. I consider the Metropolitan Police requested whether or not or not this letter was related to the inquiry. I additional perceive that the Metropolitan Police emphasised clearly that they weren’t enquiring concerning the investigation itself and particularly wished to keep away from any look of affect over it. They wished solely to determine the information concerning the property that had been eliminated and its right possession. The Metropolitan Police have been informed that the letter in query was not related and that it was to be returned by Sussex Police to Peter Ball.

The Church of England

13. Most likely late in 1994 (though I can’t now be sure of the date) I recall seeing the then-Archbishop of Canterbury at an occasion and taking that chance to ask, amongst different points, about Peter Ball as he had currently been my native Bishop. I keep in mind the Archbishop was supportive of Peter Ball and thought him an excellent man and priest. I don’t assume we mentioned any element, although I recall that the Archbishop was maybe considering of ‘attempting to convey [Peter Ball] again to a public ministry’ at some stage. I understood there have been some problems, however these weren’t described. As this was clearly a matter for Church authorities, I took no private place on it.

14. Apart from this dialog with the then-Archbishop, I don’t recall any particular conversations concerning Peter Ball, though I used to be conscious that Mr Ball was himself eager to influence the Church to ‘restore [him] to some type of Ministry within the Church’. The final view of members of the Clergy who often talked about him to me was that he was a succesful and well-liked priest.

15. The Inquiry has requested a few word made by Andrew Purkis, of Lambeth Palace, following a lunch he had with my then-Personal Secretary, Richard Aylard, on 30th August 1994 (ACE003034). My Personal Secretary meets recurrently with members of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Workplace to debate a variety of issues. Having reviewed the doc it’s clear that the assembly passed off within the regular course of enterprise and was for the aim of discussing issues aside from Mr Ball. I can’t shed any gentle on what seems to be a short point out of Mr Ball on the finish of the assembly. I’ve no recollection of discussing the matter. I’ve additionally been proven a duplicate of my letter of 14th December 2001 addressed to Peter Ball. So far as I can recall, this letter conveyed that I couldn’t help Peter Ball in any strategy he was considering of constructing to the Archbishop to hunt a return to public ministry. I recall Peter Ball repeating this request round this repeatedly a while later and my declining to help. It follows due to this fact that I used to be not concerned in ‘any dialogue with Lambeth Palace’ on this matter.

Contact with Establishments

16. You’ve got requested about contact between myself and establishments in respect of Peter Ball between 1993 and 2015. To the most effective of my data and perception I’ve handled these contacts within the info I’ve volunteered above, and I can solely hope this can be of some help to you.

17. I’ve been proven an extract from an interview performed by the Chair of the Church of England’s Inquiry into Peter Ball final 12 months, Dame Moira Gibb, with Elizabeth Corridor of the Church of England, steered there have been some rumours of an curiosity from me in Peter Ball being given some various employment (INQ000682). I can verify that that is unfaithful: not for the primary time, and because the Gibb Inquiry concluded in respect of my contacts with Peter Ball through the years, there’s a hole between hearsay and truth. I didn’t search any such roles for Mr Ball and didn’t ask others to take action on my behalf.

18. I remorse that I’m unable to shed any gentle on references made in a letter dated 23rd March 1997 to a ‘horrid man’ or a ‘frightful and terrifying man’. This appears to be a fashion of talking within the midst of an extended letter written greater than twenty years in the past. I do recall that Peter Ball felt that quite a few people, together with his critics within the media, have been doing all of their energy to drawback him unfairly. I believe, however can’t be sure, that the reference is to this subject in a roundabout way. It in fact must be learn within the context of my understanding on the time, specifically that Peter Ball had been falsely accused of a single offence (the character of which was unknown to me) by a person whom the related judicial authorities and lots of others had themselves not believed. Occasions later demonstrated past any doubt, to my deep remorse, that I, together with many others, had been misled and the reverse was true. On the time, nonetheless, it will have adopted that folks in search of to drawback Peter Ball, together with from gaining employment, have been behaving unfairly. What I can say with certainty is that I didn’t categorical this view to anybody else or take any motion related to it.

19. In conclusion, I want to state that, all through my life, my place has often introduced me into contact with outstanding individuals who have subsequently been accused of great wrong-doing. Slightly than speeding to non-public judgement, I’ve at all times taken the view that the judicial course of ought to take its course. I’m then in a position to floor my opinions in information examined by legislation, somewhat than rumour. In lots of instances, together with two very outstanding instances of false accusation final 12 months, this has proved a smart course. It follows that I ceased contact with Mr Ball as soon as the judicial course of had concluded and he was discovered responsible of great offences towards younger folks. My coronary heart goes out to the victims of abuse and I applaud their braveness as they rebuild their lives and, so usually, provide invaluable assist to others who’ve suffered. It stays a supply of deep private remorse that I used to be one among many who have been deceived over an extended time frame concerning the true nature of Mr Ball’s actions. That’s the reason I wished to volunteer the information on this letter, which I consider to be true, within the hope that they may be capable of assist your vital work.

Yours sincerely

DPA