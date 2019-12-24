News

Victim struck by light rail train in Golden identified as 34-year-old man

December 24, 2019
The person struck by a lightweight rail practice in Golden on Friday was John Aaron Reed, 34, who was homeless on the time of his loss of life.

Golden Police Division reported Monday that Reed’s household lives in Virginia and was unaware he was in Colorado. He final spoke to relations in October, police stated.

Reed was strolling westbound on the sunshine rail tracks close to Ulysses Road round eight p.m. Friday when the W Line was touring eastbound. The motive force sounded the horn and tried to brake, however wasn’t in a position to keep away from hitting Reed.

A toxicology report is pending, however police stated they’ve seen no indication Reed was intoxicated or supposed to die by suicide. The investigation is ongoing.

