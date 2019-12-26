Victoria Beckham continues Christmas celebrations in the Cotswolds

By Kate Thomas for MailOnline

Printed: 08:11 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:15 EST, 26 December 2019

The Beckhams revealed that they had welcomed a ‘new member of the family’ on Christmas Day – a pet named Sage.

And the well-known household stored their celebrations going late into the evening after which on Boxing Day morning, sharing plenty of cosy snaps from their festive celebrations within the Cotswolds.

Matriarch Victoria, 45, was seen elevating a glass with lookalike sister Louise Adams, toasting to a different profitable 12 months for his or her family members.

Cheers! The Beckhams stored their celebrations going late into the evening after which on Boxing Day morning, sharing plenty of cosy snaps from their festive celebrations within the Cotswolds

The style designer additionally uploaded a video of husband David, 44, carving the turkey on the head of the country eating desk of their vacation residence.

In the meantime, Brooklyn, 20, shared a snap of himself together with his brothers Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, rocking matching pyjamas from Santa.

‘Merry Christmas’s from the Beckham boys (sic)’, the aspiring photographer wrote.

Triple the enjoyable: In the meantime, Brooklyn, 20, (centre) shared a snap of himself together with his brothers Romeo, 17, (left) and Cruz, 14, (proper) rocking matching pyjamas from Santa

High chef: The style designer additionally uploaded a video of husband David, 44, carving the turkey on the head of the country eating desk of their vacation residence

Pet love! Yesterday, David and Victoria revealed that they had purchased their kids a pet named Sage (pictured left with Harper)

Yesterday, the Beckhams had revealed they have been besotted with a brand new pet named Sage, who joins their canine companions, fellow Cocker Spaniels Olive and Fig.

Alongside a snap of a delighted Harper, eight, kissing the household’s new addition, footballer David penned: ‘Little Sage being welcomed to the household this Christmas morning’.

Brooklyn shared a brief clip of their new pet operating throughout the sphere, in addition to a picture of their pet pooches sporting cosy festive blankets.

‘Latest member to the household’: Brooklyn was later seen cradling the pet in his arms, wanting delighted together with his furry buddy

Properly needs: The style designer shared a candy throwback snap of her 4 kids took mark the festive season

Canine fanatic: Brooklyn expressed his nicely needs by sharing a brief clip of the household’s new addition operating throughout a area (left), in addition to a picture of their Cocker Spaniels, Olive and Fig, sporting cosy festive blankets (proper)

He was later seen cradling the pet in his arms, captioning the picture ‘Latest member to the household’.

Their chocolate brown snap Olive is one thing of an internet celeb and even has her personal Instagram account which boasts 70,000 followers.

The household have been recognized to splash the money on their beloved pet, treating their pooch to a Louis Vuitton blanket value £four,600 earlier this 12 months.

They beforehand enlisted the providers of celeb pet coach Barry Karacostas who takes the spaniel on 18-mile park runs for £30 an hour.

The Beckhams welcomed their second Spaniel, a black pup named Fig, final September and the pair have since been inseparable.