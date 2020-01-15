Victoria Beckham shares snap of her avocado and toast with ingredients straight out of the bible

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

She could be one of the vital well-known ladies on the planet, however Victoria Beckham has revealed her breakfast is not any much less standard than anybody else’s in a brand new Instagram submit.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the previous Spice Woman shared a snap of her avocado on toast, made with wholegrain Ezekiel bread.

Nonetheless followers hoping to copy the easy breakfast should spend somewhat extra on their humble loaf, with the bread retailing at a slightly expensive £5.95.

The loaf, constituted of sprouted grains, is simply obtainable from Amazon’s grocery retailer and takes its title from the Hebrew prophet, a central protagonist within the Ebook of Ezekiel.

With the bread solely obtainable on-line, anybody seeking to splash out will even need to spend an additional £2.99 in supply prices,