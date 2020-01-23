Victoria Derbyshire ‘first heard about show cancellation in newspaper article’

Victoria Derbyshire has revealed that she first discovered in regards to the cancellation of her present after studying about it in a newspaper.

The journalist and broadcaster’s morning time information and present affairs program is about to be cancelled by the BBC on account of cost-cutting measures – and the presenter has expressed her devastation on the shock announcement.

Responding to the information on Twitter, Derbyshire wrote, “Completely devastated on the plan to finish our programme (which I first realized about in yesterday’s Instances).

“I’m unbelievably pleased with what our staff and our present have achieved in below 5 years, breaking tonnes of unique tales (which we had been requested to do); attracting a working class, younger, numerous viewers that BBC radio & TV information progs simply don’t attain (which we had been requested to do); & smashing the digital figures (which we had been requested to do).

“I’m gutted particularly for our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team – love ‘em. And for all those people we gave a voice to. Love them too.”

Many commentators have expressed their unhappiness on the plans to cancel the present, which has gained many plaudits within the 5 years it has been on air, with followers of the programme taking to social media to make their emotions clear.

Earlier, Derbyshire opened her present this morning by saying, “We’re nonetheless right here telling your tales and protecting the problems which can be essential to you in your life.

“And do you know what? We don’t give up.”

Whereas the BBC has but to make an official announcement on the information, we’ve been asking our readers to have their say on whether or not they consider the present ought to have been cancelled.