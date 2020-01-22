Victoria Derbyshire Show ‘is being axed by BBC because costs are too high when savings are needed’ 

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Printed: 13:32 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:33 EST, 22 January 2020

The Victoria Derbyshire Present is being axed as a result of its prices are too excessive when the BBC wants to save cash, it was claimed at this time.

Media editor at BBC Information Amol Rajan posted an replace on Twitter claiming the award-winning programme efficiently reached out to audiences the outlet ‘struggles to attach with’.

However the price of doing it on a ‘linear channel’ when financial savings have been wanted was deemed too excessive, he stated.

Mr Rajan, who can be a BBC Radio four presenter, stated: ‘The Victoria Derbyshire Present is coming off air.

‘I perceive @BBCNews is dedicated to Victoria the (award-winning) journalism of the present.

‘Value of doing it on linear channel when financial savings are wanted deemed too excessive. BBC declined to remark forward of an announcement subsequent week.

‘The present gained awards on the RTS and from BAFTA. Victoria nominated for Finest Presenter four years in a row – and gained as soon as. Digital influence was big.

‘Present was designed to achieve audiences the BBC struggles to attach with, and it did – on-line.’