The Victoria Derbyshire Present is to cease airing on BBC2 as a part of cost-cutting on the company, in keeping with BBC Information media editor Amol Rajan.

The BBC declined to touch upon the report when approached by HEARALPUBLICIST, however Rajan says an extra announcement is forthcoming subsequent week.

Launched in 2015, the weekday present went on to win a BAFTA, and has acquired widespread reward for its protection of reports and present affairs.

Rajan stated the price of operating the present had been deemed too excessive by the company, particularly at a time when “savings are needed”.

The obvious resolution to take the exhibit air has prompted a major response on social media, with media personalities and followers reacting with shock and outrage.

Emma Ailes, a BBC journalist who works on the present, tweeted, “Sitting here putting together tomorrow’s @VictoriaLIVE. 3 other journalists on the team here with me, all young, female and so talented. And busting a gut to make it as brilliant a programme as ever despite devastating news today. I’ve never worked on a team that cared so much.”

Reporter Michael Cowan added, “We are absolutely devastated. Our remit is to produce exceptional original journalism and investigations, represent the marginalised in our society, and reach audiences the BBC struggles to get to… We do that, every day”.

In the meantime, Labour MP and Shadow Secretary of State for the Division of Digital, Tradition, Media and Sport Tracy Brabin tweeted, “I’ll be wanting into why @VictoriaLIVE is being taken off air.

“Rigorous campaigning & dedication to public having their say made it fairly distinctive in daytime TV.

“Victoria herself was sharp & approachable with a personal journey that made her relatable.”

Different commentators variously described the choice as “madness”, “absolutely gutting”, and “frustrating,” with the present and Derbyshire herself broadly praised for being “impactful,” “innovative”, “fearless”, and “superb”.

One Twitter person wrote it was “The one half decent current affairs show they [the BBC] had”, whereas one other claimed it was “the only daytime tv show that held the government to account.”