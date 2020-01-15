Victorian-era £5 gold coin showing 20-year-old Queen leading a lion sells for a record £530,000

By Each day Mail Reporter

A uncommon Victorian gold coin thought of to be one of the crucial lovely ever produced has fetched a file £532,000.

The 1839 ‘Victoria Una and the Lion’ 5 pound coin exhibits the 20-year-old queen main a lion representing the British Empire.

It depicts Victoria as Una, from the Elizabethan poem The Faerie Queene by Edmund Spenser.

Solely 400 of the gold cash, designed by William Wyon, chief engraver on the Royal Mint, had been struck.

The piece, described as ‘a really stellar instance of certainly one of Britain’s most iconic and delightful cash’, was offered by a non-public collector via US-based Heritage Auctions, in Dallas, Texas.

It had been anticipated to fetch £190,000 however eclipsing the earlier file of £421,000 for one of many cash in 2017.