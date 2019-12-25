Victorian nun and poverty campaigner Elizabeth Prout could become a saint

By Steve Doughty Social Affairs Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

Printed: 17:52 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:52 EST, 25 December 2019

Elizabeth Prout has been hailed by Vatican theologians as a determine who lived a lifetime of ‘heroic virtue’ – a key step on the street to canonisation

A Victorian nun often called ‘the Mother Teresa of Manchester’ is on the right track to turn out to be Britain’s second saint of contemporary occasions.

Elizabeth Prout, who died 155 years in the past, has been hailed by Vatican theologians as a determine who lived a lifetime of ‘heroic virtue’ – a key step on the street to canonisation.

She is remembered as an activist who opened a sequence of colleges for poor youngsters and houses for destitute girls throughout the industrialised North West, and is taken into account to have been forward of her time in instructing girls abilities to earn their very own residing.

Her trigger for sainthood was submitted to the Vatican in 2008 for scrutiny by theologians.

A file on her is now to be examined by senior Vatican clerics who will then ask Pope Francis to declare Mom Elizabeth as ‘venerable’. At that time, church authorities will start the seek for proof of two miracles linked to her identify, the ultimate hurdle to be crossed with a view to obtain sainthood.

Sister Dominic Savio Hamer, Elizabeth’s biographer and a member of the order of nuns she based, the Passionist Sisters, mentioned Elizabeth was sensible, beneficiant and self-sacrificing.

She was born into an Anglican household in Shrewsbury in 1820, however transformed to the Catholic religion in her early twenties. On the age of 28 she grew to become a nun and some years later was given a instructing publish in a number of the poorest areas of commercial Manchester.

She developed a repute for tireless efforts in instructing, sheltering, feeding and nursing the needy and opened a sequence of colleges and hostels throughout probably the most poverty-stricken components of the area.

Elizabeth began a spiritual neighborhood, which bumped into criticism from each inside and out of doors the Catholic fold for alleged revolutionary concepts – which included requiring nuns to earn their very own wages to assist themselves, and instructing different girls the way to do the identical.

Her trigger for sainthood was submitted to the Vatican in 2008 for scrutiny by theologians. Pictured: Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Sq. on December 25, 2019 in Vatican Metropolis, Vatican, at present

The order was cleared of wrongdoing and authorised by the Vatican in 1863. Mom Elizabeth died of tuberculosis in St Helens, Lancashire, in 1864.

The Diocese of Shrewsbury will subsequent 12 months commemorate the bicentenary of her start in her residence city with a pilgrimage in her honour.

The Proper Reverend Mark Davies, the Bishop of Shrewsbury, mentioned: ‘Elizabeth saw the great human and spiritual crisis of her time and responded by dedicating her life with courageous faith and perseverance.’ Her canonisation would imply she’s going to turn out to be the primary English feminine saint since Margaret Clitherow, Anne Line and Margaret Ward, canonised by Pope St Paul VI in 1970.

The three girls had been executed throughout the spiritual strife of the reign of Elizabeth I, and had been amongst 40 Catholic martyrs of the Reformation from England and Wales to be canonised. Nonetheless Elizabeth could be the primary trendy girl saint.

The landmark transfer comes lower than three months after the ceremony in Rome at which Pope Francis canonised the daddy of the Engish Roman Catholic revival of the Victorian period, Cardinal John Henry Newman.