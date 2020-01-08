Victoria’s Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off her enviable figure is some gorgeous lingerie [Photos]

Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley/ Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram to indicate off some new lingerie. And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley could not resist teasing her new M&S assortment as she shared some sneak peek snaps of herself.

Apparently, it has been almost seven years for the reason that mannequin joined forces with the British retailer. The mannequin knew the way to work her finest angles as she posed up a storm within the lingerie, captioning the photograph, ‘Female, romantic, and gentle. Lace set from Rosie for Autograph #advert’

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley seems to be attractive within the snaps. It definitely seems to be like her partnership is doing properly. Rosie would not appear to be letting Victoria’s Secret troubles get her down. It definitely seems to be like she is transferring on from the lingerie big.

It’s recognized that Rosie discovered worldwide fame after strolling for Victoria’s Secret in 2006, persevering with to stroll for them till her ultimate present in 2010.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar journal, the mannequin stated. ‘Since changing into a mum, I’ve felt a lot extra assured inside my very own pores and skin and rather more assured about who I’m. It has been life-changing…..Certainly one of my favorite issues about being a mum is the way it connects me to different girls. I feel I’d be doing a disservice not solely to myself but in addition to them if I weren’t open about my expertise.’

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley positive has been maintaining herself busy. Rosie apparently juggles modeling, appearing and operating Rose Inc, whereas additionally being engaged to Jason Statham. We have now to say, you go lady. You may try the pics right here: