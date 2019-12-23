“Victory Of Good Over Evil”: PM Modi Sends Hanukkah Greetings To Israel

PM Modi, Israeli PM Netanyahu are seen by many as sharing shut private relationship. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as we speak drew similarities between Diwali and Hanukkah – an eight-day Jewish competition – as he despatched throughout greetings to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the folks of the nation.

“Chag Hanukkah Sameach to the people of Israel. The festivals of Hanukkah and Diwali depict yet another cultural affinity shared by India and Israel, celebrating light and the victory of good over evil,” PM Modi wrote as he defined how the Hindu competition of lights was just like the celebrations by Jews. He additionally tweeted the greetings in Hebrew, Israel’s official language.

PM Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are seen by many as sharing a detailed private relationship. Earlier this yr, PM Modi made a shock cameo in his Israeli counterpart’s re-election marketing campaign. PM Modi’s 2017 go to, which marked 25 years of diplomatic relations between the 2 nations, led to 12 Strategic Enterprise MoUs value over $four.three billion being signed.

Hanukkah, often known as Chanukah, marks the re-dedication through the second century BC of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, the place in response to legend, Jews had risen up towards their Greek-Syrian oppressors within the Maccabean Revolt.

US President Donald Trump additionally despatched throughout Hanukkah greetings. “Melania and I (Donald Trump) send our warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world as you commence the 8-day celebration of Hanukkah,” learn an announcement by the White Home.

The official White Home greetings additionally defined the importance of the Jewish competition. “More than 2,000 years ago, the Maccabees boldly reclaimed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, securing a victory for the Jewish people and their faith. They proudly lit the menorah to rededicate the Second Temple. Even though there was only enough olive oil to burn for one day, through divine providence, the flames miraculously burned for eight night,” it learn.