Video: A new Dragalia Digest has revealed a Monster Hunter collab event & version 1.15.1 is now available

On Christmas Eve, Nintendo has determined to launch a brand new Dragalia Digest video. Dragalia Digests are video displays that reveal new info on Nintendo’s Dragalia Misplaced cell recreation. The 2 huge bulletins had been the discharge of replace model 1.15.1., and the affirmation of a Monster Hunter collaboration occasion. The previous is out there now, and the latter will start in late January 2020. Extra info on the collaboration will come on New Yr’s Day, however taking part in on this occasion will help you add Rathalos to your staff. The Dragalia Digest video, in addition to the model 1.15.1 patch notes, could be seen down under.

■ Replace Particulars

・Will probably be potential to alter groups earlier than deciding on a co-op room



It is possible for you to to alter your staff earlier than coming into a room, corresponding to on the search’s co-op display screen or the room record.

・Added Professional problem to Void Battles



Professional problem shall be added to sure Void Battles quests on 26 December.



For quests which have Professional problem added, the prevailing problem degree shall be thought of Customary problem.

・New high-difficulty quests, The Agito Rebellion



The Agito Rebellion, high-difficulty quests that pit you in opposition to highly effective members of a brand new hostile drive, shall be added on 26 December.



You should use the supplies obtained in The Agito Rebellion to craft the brand new 6★ weapons.

・Store UI modifications



We’ll alter the store format.

・Elevated Halidom degree cap



We’ll increase the Halidom’s most degree to 10 at 6:00 AM, Dec 26, 2019.

■ Different Modifications

・The 2D illustration for when Halloween Mym shapeshifts shall be modified to a novel picture at 2:30 AM, Dec 25, 2019.



・We’ll alter the heads of the 3D fashions for some characters beginning 6:00 AM, Dec 26, 2019.



・We’ll change the title of the skip tickets you should buy within the store to five Skip Ticket Set.



Be aware: This alteration doesn’t have an effect on the value or content material of the merchandise.



・We’ll improve the peak of impact for buff zones produced by sure abilities.



Be aware: This alteration will make it in order that the abilities of sure characters who leap once they use their abilities are nonetheless affected. The world of impact is not going to be modified.

▼Affected Abilities



Gala Prince’s Rising Circlet talent



Wedding ceremony Elisanne’s Sacred Union talent



Akasha’s Important Gate Talent



・It is possible for you to to buy a four Beautiful Honey Set merchandise from the store on the At present tab underneath Improve Necessities (referred to as Improve Necessities & Packs after the format changes).

■ Points Fastened

The next difficulty has been fastened on this model:



・The place of the textual content bubbles that show for obtained gadgets on the search outcomes display screen is typically shifted downward.

Notes:



1. It might take time for the shop to replicate the up to date info. Gamers might not be capable to carry out updates on account of their machine’s information cache being full. In case you are unable to carry out the replace, restart your machine, after which attempt downloading it from the shop.



2. Any adventurers and recreation screenshots proven are nonetheless in improvement.