Video: A new Dragalia Digest has revealed a Monster Hunter collab event & version 1.15.1 is now available

On Christmas Eve, Nintendo has determined to launch a brand new Dragalia Digest video. Dragalia Digests are video shows that reveal new data on Nintendo’s Dragalia Misplaced cellular sport. The 2 massive bulletins had been the discharge of replace model 1.15.1., and the affirmation of a Monster Hunter collaboration occasion. The previous is offered now, and the latter will start in late January 2020. Extra data on the collaboration will come on New Yr’s Day, however enjoying on this occasion will permit you to add Rathalos to your crew. The Dragalia Digest video, in addition to the model 1.15.1 patch notes, will be seen down beneath.

■ Replace Particulars

・It is going to be potential to vary groups earlier than choosing a co-op room



It is possible for you to to vary your crew earlier than coming into a room, reminiscent of on the hunt’s co-op display or the room listing.

・Added Skilled issue to Void Battles



Skilled issue will probably be added to sure Void Battles quests on 26 December.



For quests which have Skilled issue added, the present issue degree will probably be thought-about Customary issue.

・New high-difficulty quests, The Agito Rebellion



The Agito Rebellion, high-difficulty quests that pit you in opposition to highly effective members of a brand new hostile pressure, will probably be added on 26 December.



You need to use the supplies obtained in The Agito Rebellion to craft the brand new 6★ weapons.

・Store UI adjustments



We are going to modify the store structure.

・Elevated Halidom degree cap



We are going to increase the Halidom’s most degree to 10 at 6:00 AM, Dec 26, 2019.

■ Different Adjustments

・The 2D illustration for when Halloween Mym shapeshifts will probably be modified to a novel picture at 2:30 AM, Dec 25, 2019.



・We are going to modify the heads of the 3D fashions for some characters beginning 6:00 AM, Dec 26, 2019.



・We are going to change the identify of the skip tickets you should purchase within the store to five Skip Ticket Set.



Be aware: This transformation doesn’t have an effect on the value or content material of the merchandise.



・We are going to enhance the peak of impact for buff zones produced by sure expertise.



Be aware: This transformation will make it in order that the talents of sure characters who soar after they use their expertise are nonetheless affected. The realm of impact won’t be modified.

▼Affected Expertise



Gala Prince’s Rising Circlet ability



Marriage ceremony Elisanne’s Sacred Union ability



Akasha’s Important Gate Ability



・It is possible for you to to buy a four Beautiful Honey Set merchandise from the store on the Immediately tab beneath Improve Necessities (known as Improve Necessities & Packs after the structure changes).

■ Points Fastened

The next subject has been fastened on this model:



・The place of the textual content bubbles that show for obtained objects on the hunt outcomes display is typically shifted downward.

Notes:



1. It might take time for the shop to replicate the up to date data. Gamers could not have the ability to carry out updates on account of their gadget’s information cache being full. In case you are unable to carry out the replace, restart your gadget, after which attempt downloading it from the shop.



2. Any adventurers and sport screenshots proven are nonetheless in growth.