VIDEO | Anupam Kher blasts Naseeruddin Shah for calling him a clown

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah grabbed eyeballs when he referred to as his A Wednesday co-star Anupam Kher a clown whereas talking in regards to the protests in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act. And now Anupam Kher has given a befitting reply to Shah’s jibe at him in his latest interview.

“Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it,” Naseeruddin Shah criticised Anupam Kher, who has been “very vocal” in his assist to Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP) and its insurance policies, in his interview with The Wire.

Whereas Shah’s harsh phrases in the direction of Kher acquired blended response on social media, Kher took to Twitter to achieve out to Shah with a video message. Whereas addressing Shah’s clown jibe at him, Kher mentioned that if saying about him provides the veteran actor publicity for a few days, he can be greatful. He additionally added that nobody has taken Shah’s assertion significantly.

Anupam Kher blasts Naseeruddin Shah for his clown comment

“I noticed the interview you gave about me. Thanks. I do not take you or your opinions significantly. Despite the fact that I’ve by no means bad-mouthed about you. However now I’ll say — you might have spent your complete life (even after attaining success) in frustration. For those who can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, , Rajesh Khanna, Virat Kohli… then I’m positive, I’m in nice firm.

“And no one has taken your statement seriously because we all know that this is not you… but the external substance you have consumed since years… and that is why you can’t differentiate between what is right and what is wrong. If by saying bad about me gives you the publicity for 2-3 days, then I wish you this happiness. May god bless you. And do you know what is in my blood? Hindustan. Do understand this,” Anupam Kher mentioned in a video assertion posted on Twitter.

