Video: Digital Foundry looks at possible Wii U ports for the Nintendo Switch

January 10, 2020
Emily Rogers acquired everybody speaking earlier this week when she talked about that Nintendo is at present making ready two Wii U ports for the Nintendo Change system. We had been all left guessing what video games they may very well be. Tremendous Mario 3D World appears probably and now IGN has hinted that one may very well be Pikmin three. Digital Foundry has regarded on the potential Wii U ports and acquired them up and operating by way of emulation to see how they’d look and run.


One remark

  1. I’d have liked to see Xenoblade Chronicles X of their take a look at

