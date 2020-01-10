Video: Digital Foundry looks at possible Wii U ports for the Nintendo Switch

Emily Rogers acquired everybody speaking earlier this week when she talked about that Nintendo is at the moment getting ready two Wii U ports for the Nintendo Swap system. We have been all left guessing what video games they may very well be. Tremendous Mario 3D World appears doubtless and now IGN has hinted that one may very well be Pikmin three. Digital Foundry has appeared on the attainable Wii U ports and acquired them up and working by way of emulation to see how they’d look and run.