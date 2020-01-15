Video: Japanese Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore trailer

This week, Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore will launch on the Nintendo Change. To have a good time, Nintendo has uploaded a brand new trailer to their Japanese YouTube channel. The trailer, referred to as “Ghost Illusions”, showcases the sport’s new options and costumes. The Joker costume might be seen, in addition to some outfits from Hearth Emblem: Three Homes. We’ve included the trailer for you down under.