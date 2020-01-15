News

Video: Japanese Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore trailer

January 15, 2020
2 Min Read

Skip to content material

My Nintendo Information

Nintendo Information

Nintendo Change

ssf1991

By ssf1991

Go away a Remark on Video: Japanese Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore trailer

This week, Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore will launch on the Nintendo Change. To have a good time, Nintendo has uploaded a brand new trailer to their Japanese YouTube channel. The trailer, referred to as “Ghost Illusions”, showcases the sport’s new options and costumes. The Joker costume might be seen, in addition to some outfits from Hearth Emblem: Three Homes. We’ve included the trailer for you down under.

Go away a Reply

Fill in your particulars under or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment