Video: Japanese Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore trailer

By ssf1991
This week, Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore will launch on the Nintendo Swap. To rejoice, Nintendo has uploaded a brand new trailer to their Japanese YouTube channel. The trailer, known as “Ghost Illusions”, showcases the sport’s new options and costumes. The Joker costume will be seen, in addition to some outfits from Hearth Emblem: Three Homes. We’ve included the trailer for you down under.
