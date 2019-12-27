News

Video: Nintendo eShop highlights for December 2019

December 27, 2019
1 Min Read

eShop Nintendo Swap

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Depart a Remark on Video: Nintendo eShop highlights for December 2019

Nintendo UK has uploaded their month-to-month spotlight video for the Nintendo eShop immediately. December’s eShop highlights contains titles such because the free-to-play Dauntless, Alien Isolation and likewise Shovel Knight King of Playing cards which is free when you personal the Shovel Knight assortment. Have a watch of December’s highlights down under!

Depart a Reply

Please log in utilizing one among these strategies to submit your remark:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment