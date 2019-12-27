Video: Nintendo Minute share their favorite Nintendo character, moment & game of the decade

The final Nintendo Minute episode of 2019, in addition to the last decade, has simply been launched. Package and Krysta mentioned within the video description that “it’s crazy to think that we’ve reached the end of a decade. There have been so many fun games and wonderful memories over these last 10 years. Today we want to look back and share our favorite character, moment and game of the decade. Tell us what yours are. We also want to thank you so much for supporting and watching Nintendo Minute. You are the best”. The official tweet, which incorporates the video, is down beneath.

