Video: Nintendo Minute try to beat 20 Zelda: Breath of the Wild challenges in 20 minutes

The primary Nintendo Minute episode of 2020 has simply been launched. This week, Equipment and Krysta return from a small vacation hiatus to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with a twist. The pair stated within the video description that “we thought it would be fun to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and see if we can complete 20 challenges in the game in 20 minutes. We didn’t want to fail at the first video of the year so we tried really hard”. Right here’s the video: