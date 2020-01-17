Video of EDL founder Tommy Robinson ‘attacking man’ to be used in case

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:36 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:37 EST, 17 January 2020

Bedfordshire Police are working with the UK Soccer Policing Unit in an try handy Robinson, 37, (pictured exterior courtroom as we speak) a soccer banning order

Video footage of former English Defence League chief Tommy Robinson allegedly attacking a person exterior a stadium shall be used as proof in a courtroom bid to ban him from England soccer matches, a choose dominated as we speak.

Bedfordshire Police are working with the UK Soccer Policing Unit in an try handy Robinson, 37, a soccer banning order.

The order would see the EDL founder, whose actual title is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, barred from attending England video games within the UK and overseas.

Legal professionals performing for Robinson claimed that video footage relied on by the police was ‘unreliable and unfair’ and ought to be excluded as proof within the case.

Scott Ivill, representing Robinson, informed Luton Magistrates’ Court docket it was not attainable to inform if the movies had been tampered with.

He added: ‘My submission is that the fabric that’s being relied upon ought to be excluded as unreliable and unfair on the premise there isn’t any affirmation that correct procedures had been adopted within the manufacturing of this proof.

‘It has not been proven the fabric is real. It’s not attainable to inform if it has been tampered with.

‘It’s my submission that this materials falls in need of what can be thought-about dependable proof.’

However Simon Jones, representing the police, stated this was a ‘harmful’ argument as a result of courts throughout the nation use video proof every single day.

He added: ‘Is the courtroom actually being requested to exclude proof on the premise that footage is likely to be manipulated? If that is proper then that in my submission is a really harmful argument.’

District Decide Sally Fudge dominated that every one 4 units of clips had been admissible.

Scott Ivill, representing Robinson, informed Luton Magistrates’ Court docket (pictured) it was not attainable to inform if the movies had been tampered with

The clips included footage showing to indicate Robinson punching a person exterior a soccer stadium in Portugal and of him showing to assault a person at Ascot, the district choose stated.

The courtroom beforehand heard Robinson was caught on digicam ‘swinging’ at a person who was knocked to the bottom forward of England’s Three-1 defeat to the Netherlands within the Portuguese metropolis of Guimaraes within the Nations League semi-final on Thursday June 6.

After the incident in Portugal, which was broadly circulated on social media, Robinson claimed he was performing in self-defence.

The civil case is searching for a banning order beneath the Soccer Spectators Act 1989. The total listening to is about for March 24.