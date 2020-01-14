Video of moment Daniel Grogan and family meet up before killing Jay Sewell Lee south east London

That is the chilling second a vengeful ex-boyfriend and his household put together to homicide his former girlfriend’s new lover in a sickening assault.

Trainee plumber Daniel Grogan, 20, grew to become obsessively jealous after discovering out Jay Sewell, 18, was seeing his ex-girlfriend Gemma Hodder, additionally 18, and plotted to kill him simply days after.

Harrowing footage proven throughout his Previous Bailey trial reveals the second he met up together with his household and greatest good friend to finish Mr Sewell’s life in Lee, south east London.

Within the clip they’re seen gathering in a park, with a bunch of them hanging round by the boot of a automotive.

Inside seconds, they’re seen operating by way of the park – and simply moments later they set upon their helpless sufferer with a fireman’s axe, baseball bats, hammers and knives.

Mr Sewell, who was sat in a automotive with pals and got here from Eltham, south east London, died from a single stab wound to the chest. He was additionally knifed twice within the legs.

Grogan was jailed for all times with a minimal time period of 21 years on the Previous Bailey final Tuesday.

Daniel Grogan (left), 20, grew to become obsessively jealous after he discovered Jay Sewell (proper), 18, had started a relationship together with his ex-girlfriend Gemma Hodder, 18. He was jailed for 21 years

Mr Sewell was fatally stabbed on December 11 2018 on a avenue in Lee, south east London after Grogan and supporters turned up armed, stabbing him by way of his automotive window

His mom Ann yelled ‘f***ing joke’ as she was locked up for seven-and-a-half years and a battle broke put within the public gallery when her husband Robert bought 14-and-a-half-years in jail.

Pictured: Gemma Hodder outdoors the Previous Bailey

The jury heard how within the week earlier than the assault, Grogan grew to become jealous of Mr Sewell over his relationship with Gemma.

He repeatedly threatened to kill him and the pair organized to satisfy on the night time of December 11, 2018.

Mr Sewell went to satisfy Grogan with pals and Gemma within the hope of stopping the yob harassing them.

However they have been ambushed by the weapon-wielding mob and he was stabbed whereas within the automotive.

An 18-year-old man was additionally knifed within the assault and he and Mr Sewell have been taken to a South London hospital.

He was pronounced useless in hospital at 10.34pm however his good friend survived.

The gang have been jailed for a mixed whole of greater than 60 years at London’s Previous Bailey final Tuesday.

Grogan, of Lee, was handed a life sentence and should serve a minimal of 21 years behind bars.

His father Robert, 58, was caged for 14-and-a-half years for manslaughter, inflicting grievous bodily hurt (GBH) and violent dysfunction.

Grogan’s mother and father Robert (left) and Ann (proper), each 54, have been discovered responsible of manslaughter, violent dysfunction. Robert was additionally convicted of wounding with intent. Mr Grogan was sentenced to 14 and a half years in jail. Mrs Grogan was locked up for seven and a half years

Grogan’s mom Ann, 55, was sentenced to seven and a half years for manslaughter and violent dysfunction.

Grogan’s good friend Charlie Dudley stabbed Mr Sewell. He was convicted of manslaughter, wounding with intent and violent dysfunction. He has 16 years

His cousin Liam Hickey, 20, was jailed for 3 years for GBH and violent dysfunction.

Grogan’s good friend and neighbour Charlie Dudley, 26, was jailed for 16 years for manslaughter, GBH and violent dysfunction.

His sister Francesca, 30, was beforehand sentenced to 12 months for violent dysfunction.

Her boyfriend Jamie Bennett, 32, was beforehand sentenced to 20 months in jail for violent dysfunction.

A 17-year-old boy who can’t be named for authorized causes was beforehand handed a nine-month rehabilitation order and a supervision order.

A sufferer impression assertion from Mr Sewell’s mum Sharon Louch learn: ‘It breaks my coronary heart to know that Jay won’t ever be capable of fulfil his desires.

‘He’s my first thought once I get up and final earlier than I am going to mattress. I attempt my hardest to defend my kids from the ache, however I am unable to do it. All of them know they’ll by no means see their brother once more.

Household good friend Jamie Bennett (above), 31, and a 17-year-old boy have been convicted of violent dysfunction. He was sentenced final 12 months

‘We as a household have taken no matter steps are essential to make sure we’ve been there to help Jay and present him we care.

‘I’ve not labored and had a lot time away from my kids at a spot of their lives after they want me essentially the most.

‘There isn’t any sentence this court docket or every other can go which might come near therapeutic the ache or make up for not with the ability to have a look at my Jay’s face or hear him snort.

‘I have never come right here anticipating or wanting it to. Nonetheless, it does present a glimmer of hope that these accountable have been held to account for his or her actions.

‘Jay you have been a blessing and made us proud from the day you got here to us till the second you have been taken.’