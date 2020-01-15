Video: Pokemon: Twilight Wings” has launched on YouTube

The primary episode of “Pokémon: Twilight Wings,” a brand new restricted animation sequence from The Pokémon Firm Worldwide has in the present day launched on YouTube at https://youtu.be/rYDmL5VH-uk.

That includes the lately explorable Galar area within the Pokémon world, followers can observe the story of recent characters in Galar the place Pokémon battles have developed right into a cultural sensation. A brand new episode of “Pokémon: Twilight Wings” will premiere every month till its completion this summer time.

Supply: The Pokemon Firm