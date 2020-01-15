News

Video: Pokemon: Twilight Wings” has launched on YouTube

January 15, 2020
2 Min Read

Pokemon

The primary episode of “Pokémon: Twilight Wings,” a brand new restricted animation sequence from The Pokémon Firm Worldwide has in the present day launched on YouTube at https://youtu.be/rYDmL5VH-uk.  

That includes the not too long ago explorable Galar area within the Pokémon world, followers can comply with the story of recent characters in Galar the place Pokémon battles have developed right into a cultural sensation. A brand new episode of “Pokémon: Twilight Wings” will premiere every month till its completion this summer time.

Supply: The Pokemon Firm

