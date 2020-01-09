Video: Police impersonator flashes gold badge in Jefferson County during C-470 traffic stop

Investigators in Jefferson County are in search of a person who’s suspected of impersonating a police officer.

About Eight a.m. Tuesday, a person “flashed a fake badge” and motioned for a girl to tug over in site visitors on eastbound C-470 close to West Alameda Parkway, in line with the sheriff’s workplace.

Photos of suspect from the video pic.twitter.com/s2VqwO2drD — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January Eight, 2020

The person recognized himself as a “federal agent” and confirmed a gold Interpol U.S. particular agent badge whereas asking the driving force for her identification and registration.

The driving force, who was suspicious concerning the site visitors cease, didn’t abide with the demand and as an alternative stated to a passenger who shot cellphone video of the incident: “I’m getting out of here.”

The suspect is described as a white man with brown hair, about 5-foot-Eight. He was driving a full-size silver truck. Anybody with info on the incident or who acknowledges the person within the photograph is requested to name the sheriff’s tip line at 303-271-5612.